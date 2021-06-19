Hopes for a shorter Covid 3rd wave increase as UK case growth slows.





Slowing growth in new Covid-19 cases across the UK has raised hopes that the third wave will be shorter and shallower than previously feared as the vaccine continues to slow the power of the first identified delta strain in India. .

On Friday, 10,476 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK, a 29% increase from a week earlier, with 11 deaths reported the week before.

More than four-fifths of adults in the UK received their first vaccinations after expanding into the 18- to 25-year-old age group. In London, four football stadiums, including Chelsea FC’s Stamford Bridge, will open this weekend. As part of an effort to vaccinate 100,000 people per day in the capital, uptake is lagging behind the rest of the region.

The average number of new cases reported daily across the UK quadrupled from 2,020 on 5 June to more than 8,740 on 18 June, but growth has slowed significantly in recent years.

The weekly increase in new cases halved from 67% on June 9 to 33% on June 18. This suggests that the early period of the spread showed a more steady upward trend.

It’s too early to say whether the slowdown will continue, at least in part because schools took a semi-annual break in the first week of June.

However, data shows that antivirus programs continue to limit the impact of the delta variant. According to British public health, of 806 people hospitalized with this strain to date, 88% have not been vaccinated or have only had one dose.

Leon Danon, professor of data analysis at the University of Bristol and member of the British Scientific Influenza Group on Modeling (SPI-M), said he was “carefully positive” but stressed that he would like to see a decrease in “rate of repetition”. before drawing firm conclusions.”

“In some areas, infections are still doubling weekly,” Danon said. “Smoothness has been a hallmark of this epidemic, and it looks like it will be a third wave.”

Official data from the government shows that the fertility rate (R value) has not changed between 1.2 and 1.4 over the past week, meaning an estimated 12 to 14 out of every 10 people infected with the virus will become infected.

Meanwhile, the new infection rate, which estimates both asymptomatic and symptomatic cases, has slowed, according to the National Statistical Office’s infection survey. The number of people who tested positive rose 7% to 118,800 by June 12, up 13% from the previous week.

Professor Tim Spector, an epidemiologist at King’s College London, who has been tracking participants’ Covid symptoms in the Zoe study, added that the third wave looked like a “very small wave or big wave” and expected new cases to peak around. . 2 weeks.

Spector cites data from Wales as a “encouragement signal” for the rest of the UK. In Wales, primary coverage is close to 90%, about 8 percentage points higher than the UK average. As a result, the infection rate fell to 1 in 1,500 in the week through June 12, the lowest in the UK.

“[With] This wave is limited to young people and the combination that meets this wall of immunity will soon run out of people who will be infected. I expect it to be short and shallow. . . It’s less dramatic than winter or spring,” Spector said.

He added that the government should provide booster doses of the vaccine “earlier than later” to avoid “immune degradation” after the summer.

However, hospital admissions for Covid-19 continue to rise. By June 14, there were 1,373 hospitalized patients in the state, up 40% from the previous week.

But Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents healthcare leaders, is convinced that some hospitals will have to “make a little phone call” about selective recovery, but that medical staff will “continue to make good progress” with it. NHS backlog throughout the third wave.

