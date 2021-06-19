Four alligators advance to day one of US Olympic trials





EUGENE, Ore. The four Gators competing on day one of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials automatically advanced to the semi-finals of their respective events on Friday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Gator Great Cory McGee, who has held the school record since 2013, was eighth in the 1,500-meter prelims with a time of 4: 11.86.

Current Gators Talitha Diggs, Taylor Manson and Ryan Williefresh outside of the NCAA Outdoor Track Championships have all progressed in the 400-meter.

Diggs, who finished second in the nation last week, clocked 51.74 seconds to place 11th overall and third in the fourth run. Manson raced in the second lap, finishing second in his race and 16th overall with a time of 52.37 seconds.

Diggs and Manson were two of only five college girls to advance in the women’s 400 meters.

On the men’s side, Willie clocked 45.34 seconds to finish sixth overall.

Semi-final rounds for all three events are scheduled for Saturday night with McGee at 9:40 p.m. ET, Diggs and Mason at 10:20 p.m. ET and Willie at 10:35 p.m. ET.

In addition to the scheduled semi-finals, Gator Greats Jeff Demps (100m) and Will Claye (TJ), as well as hurdle Grace Stark (100mH), will start the competition on Saturday. See below for a full schedule.

Florida currently has 13 Gators and alumni competing in the 10-day event, including reigning world champion Grant Holloway, US long jump champion Marquis Dendy and school record holder in high jump. length (indoors) Claire Bryant, among others.

See below for a full list of the Gators slated to compete in this year’s US Olympic Trials, along with the results for Day 1.

The top three in each event, as long as they meet the Olympic qualifying standard, will automatically earn spots on the United States squad for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Since Friday’s competition, all but Willie have reached the Olympic qualifying standard.

The US Olympic games and trials were scheduled to take place last year, but have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tokyo Games are scheduled to open on July 23.

2020 USATF OLYMPIC TRIALS MEETING INFORMATION (Eastern Time)

TV Broadcast Schedule Date Network Time Day 2 – Saturday June 19 NBC Sports Network 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Day 2 – Saturday June 19 NBC 10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Day 3 – Sunday June 20 NBC 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Day 4 – Monday June 21 NBC Sports Network 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Day 4 – Monday June 21 NBC 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Day 7 – Thursday, June 24 NBC Sports Network 9:00 p.m. – Midnight Day 8 – Friday June 25 NBC Sports Network 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Day 9 – Saturday 26 June NBC 9:00 PM – 11:00 PM Day 10 – Sunday June 27 NBC 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM Day One Friday June 18 (All events are Round 1) Gators Time / Mark Event | Remarks 400 m (W) 11. Talitha Diggs 51,74 | Advance to semi-finals (automatic) 16. Taylor Manson 52.37 | Advance to semi-finals (automatic) 400m (M) 6. Ryan Willie 45.34 | Advance to semi-finals (automatic) 1500m (W) 8. Cory McGee 4: 11.86 | Advance to the semi-finals (automatic) Day two Saturday, June 19 Time Athlete Event 8:34 p.m. Jeff Demps Men’s 100 meters (1st round) 8:15 p.m. Will Claye Men’s triple jump (semi-finals) 8:04 p.m. Grace Stark women’s Hurdles (1st round) 9:40 p.m. Cory McGee Women’s 1,500-meters (semi-finals) 10:20 p.m. Talitha Diggs, Taylor Manson Women’s 400-meters (semi-finals) 10:35 p.m. Ryan Willie Men’s 400-meters (semi-finals) Day 3 Sunday, 20 June Time Athlete Event 9:03 p.m. Women’s 100-meter hurdles Grace Stark (semi-finals) 9:19 p.m. Jeff Demps Men’s 100-meter (semi-finals) 10:06 p.m. Talitha Diggs, Taylor Manson Women’s 400-meter (final) 10:15 p.m. Ryan Willie Men’s 400 meters (final) 10:43 p.m. Grace Stark Women’s 100 meters hurdles (final) 10:50 p.m. Jeff Demps Men’s 100 meters (final) Day Four Monday, June 21 Time Athlete Event 7:40 p.m. Will Claye Men’s Triple Jump (Final) 8:00 p.m. 05 Cory McGee Women’s 1,500 Meters (Final) Day Seven Thursday June 24 Event Time athlete 8:45 p.m. Claire Bryant Women’s Long Jump (Qu alifier) ​​9:31 p.m. Kyra Jefferson Women’s 200-meter (1st round) 10:00 p.m. Cory McGee Women’s 800-meter (1st round) 10:32 p.m. TJ Holmes Men’s 400-meter hurdles (1st round) Day Eight Friday, June 25 Athlete of the Hour Round 4:00 p.m. Women’s Javelin Avione Allgood-Whetstone (Qualifying) 4:30 p.m. Marquis Dendy, Men’s Long Jump Will Claye (Qualifying) 5:33 p.m. Men’s 110 M Hurdles Grant Holloway ( 1st round) 6:02 p.m. Women’s 800 meters Cory McGee (Semi-finals) 6:18 p.m. TJ Holmes Men’s 400-meter hurdles (semi-finals) 7:25 p.m. Kyra Jefferson Women’s 200-meters (semi-finals) Day 9 Saturday June 26 Time Athlete Event 6:30 p.m. Claire Bryant Women’s Long Jump (final) 8:30 p.m. Avione Allgood-Whetstone Women’s Javelin (final) 9:03 p.m. Grant Holloway Men’s 110-meter hurdles (semi-finals) 9:35 p.m. TJ Holmes Men’s 400-meter hurdles (final) ) 22:24 Kyra Jefferson 200 meters women (Final) 22:51 Grant Holloway 110 meters hurdles men s (finals) Day 10 Sunday, June 27 Time Athlete Event 7:00 p.m. Marquis Dendy, Will Claye Men’s Long Jump (final) 7:52 p.m. Cory McGee Women’s 800-meter (final) Notes: Bold italics indicate current alligators

QUOTES FROM THE GATORS (Courtesy USATF Communications) Cory McGee For today’s race, I arrive today really excited and feel ready to race. Being in the third heat, I knew we had the power to run a little faster and qualify everyone in our heat if we were running fast enough.

With the race tight, I knew I had a lot of stuff left in the tank just to get ready for the next round.

On the sequel Many of us were dying to be here, it’s only been two years of work that I’m finally going to be able to put it into it

The rest of the day we’re running tomorrow, I’m just going to take some protein and lay down and have a nice dinner and do the same tomorrow.

On what clicked today Trust, just feel cold, just be in my zone. And having people I love in the stands makes a big difference. I feel good, my people are there. Of course, you have to be prepared for anything, but it’s really just avoiding trouble.

On the competition It’s the best competition I have faced so that puts things in perspective.

Taylor Manson On what she was looking for, I just wanted to go out, I was working on it lately. I wanted to end up somewhere comfortable. You have the Big Q.

Sure if it was comfortable It was comfortable, put on enough to end up in this great Q spot.

On the way she trained So much training, off season training, getting up early. I’ll give it my all this weekend.

On the difference between the preliminaries and the semi-finals Make sure you have a solid finish, a faster time. Honestly, the same race I had today, except I’m faster and I’m in the final.

Back in Hayward, I was here last week for the national championships.

What did you do after NCAA, I rested, we trained in LCC, hydrating, recuperator, nothing too crazy.

Ryan Willie On the race Everything went well. Exactly what my trainer and I planned: get the top 3, move on to the next round. Proceed. Trust the process.

On the program for the semi-final Keep qualifying. Let go of the times in this event.

This is his first Olympic trials. It’s a great feeling, such a wonderful experience. I can’t describe it. Just to watch everyone. Watch, run. Since this is my first year as an NCAA athlete, just being here is amazing.

On its competition My confidence is there. I just have to go faster, go faster. And keep going. Other than that, it will be fine.

On his state of mind in the semifinals Make sure I go out. And build on those last 200. Finish.

