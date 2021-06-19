Buerge qualifies for US Olympic Trials semi-finals





EUGENE, Ore. Wearing her uniform from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Track and Field Team (UTRGV) on the national stage, graduate student Desirea Buerge advanced to the semi-finals of the US Olympic Trials with a round of qualifying 56.02 yards Friday at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus.

Buerge finished 12th out of 24 competitors. The top 12 advance to the semi-finals on Saturday at 8:42 p.m. on NBCOlympics.com. After three throws, the top eight competitors advance to the final and immediately get three more throws each. The top three competitors from the finals who have reached or exceeded the 63.50-meter mark of the Olympic standard automatically qualify for the United States. If fourth place also reaches or exceeds 63.50 meters, it automatically qualifies as a substitute.

Friday’s throw ranks third in program history. Buerge has also thrown 58.90 meters and 57.12 meters this season.

Buerge reached 56.02 meters on his first throw. His second throw went to 52.77 yards and his third throw to 53.11 yards.

Fans interested in sending Buerge good luck messages can do so at ToyotaGoodLuckBlvd.com.

Women’s Discus Qualifying Round Results

Women's Discus Qualifying Round Results

Location Name Team Result 1st 2nd 3rd 1 Valarie Allman ASICS / NYAC 70.01 X 70.01 – 2 Rachel Dincoff Unattached 61.63 58.97 60.71 61.63 3 Gia Lewis-Smallwood NYAC 60.94 56.09 60.94 X 4 Micaela Hazlewood Without tie 59.72 59.72 57.21 57.65 5 Gia Lewis-Smallwood Without tie X 4 Micaela Hazlewood Without tie 59.72 59.72 57.21 57.65 5 G 59, 55 6 Alyssa Wilson UCLA 58.80 58.80 56.15 X 7 Whitney Ashley Unattached 58.05 54.63 58.05 X 8 Kelsey Card Unattached 57.82 57.82 57.79 57.65 9 Alex Collatz Sellens Unattached 57.69 57.69 57.08 57.59 10 Veronica Fraley Clemson 56.73 Us 53.73 11 54.12 X 12 Desirea Buerge UTRGV 56.02 56.02 52.77 53.11 13 Deborah Ajagbe Miami (FL) 55.43 X 55.43 52.22 14 Elena Bruckner Texas 55.12 55.12 XX 15 Zakiya Rashid Miami (FL) 55.10 55.10 X 53.80 16 Gasoline Henderson Virginia Tech 54.88 54.88 Santa XX 17 Summer Pierson Cruz Throwers 54.48 54.48 X 53.84 18 Adelaide Aquilla Ohio State 54.32 54.32 50.83 52.32 19 Josie Schaefer Wisconsin 54.26 XX 53.15 20 Jere Summer s-Hall Unattached 53.87 X 51.49 53.87 21 Kiana Phelps Oregon 53.50 53.50 X 53.31 22 Ashley Petr Kansas State 53.19 51.47 53.19 53.01 23 Sydney Laufenberg Illinois State 52.42 52.40 52.42 52.22 24 Laulauga Tausaga Iowa XXXX

