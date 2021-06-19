US pushes to send doses overseas by replacing AstraZeneca injections with others





With less than two weeks to deliver on President Bidens’ pledge to share 80 million doses of coronavirus vaccine with countries in need, production issues at an Emergent BioSolutions manufacturing facility are forcing the administration to revise its plan to send AstraZeneca doses abroad.

Authorities are now working to replace tens of millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that it originally planned to include in the donation with others made by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, according to people familiar with the donation. the discussions. All three vaccines are authorized for emergency use in the United States.

A series of serious failures at the Baltimore plant has called into question the fate of the more than 100 million doses of the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines that were manufactured there. The Food and Drug Administration is reviewing the records of virtually every batch produced by Emergent to determine if the doses are safe. The FDA has so far ruled that approximately 25 million doses of Johnson & Johnson made at the plant can be released, but has not made a decision on the doses of AstraZeneca.

The AstraZenecas vaccine is significantly cheaper than the other three vaccines: the federal government paid less than $ 4 per dose, compared to Pfizer’s up to $ 19.50. An administration official said that if doses of AstraZeneca manufactured by Emergent are declared safe, the supply will ultimately be shared with other countries.

The doses the administration is now working to send overseas this month will be part of existing orders from other manufacturers that have not been delivered to states, a person familiar with the planning said. Tens of millions of doses of the three vaccines licensed in the United States that have already been shipped go unused. More than 175 million people in the United States have received at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Until the White House announced last week that it would share 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine with the rest of the world, doses of AstraZeneca were the bulk of the administration’s vaccine diplomacy commitments.

Biden pledged in late April to share up to 60 million doses of the AstraZenecas vaccine with other countries, pending FDA review of Emergent. In May, the White House announced it would send at least 20 million additional doses of other vaccines overseas, bringing the total to 80 million by the end of June.

Earlier this month, the White House explained how it would distribute 25 million of the initial 80 million doses across a wide range of countries. Millions of them have already been sent and more will be sent soon, a White House spokesman said.

Jeffrey D. Zients, the White House’s Covid-19 response coordinator, said Thursday that 80 million doses would be allocated by the end of the month, but did not specify what type. He said the administration was working with other countries on complex logistical issues, including securing the needles, syringes and alcohol swabs that would accompany the doses.

Allocate the initial 80 million doses well over the next few days, with shipments leaving as soon as countries are ready to receive the doses, Zients said at a press conference. There will be an increasing number of shipments each week as we step up these efforts.

In order to share vaccines other than AstraZenecas, a person familiar with the plan said, the administration will likely need permission from the manufacturers. Those discussions are still ongoing, the person said.

