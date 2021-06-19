COVID-19: UK’s longest known COVID patient ‘requests’ not to stop treatment before wife dies | UK News





The wife of the UK’s oldest known COVID patient revealed that he “begged” her not to stop his treatment after he said “I just want to die”. She paid tribute to him after his death.

Jason Kelk, 49, has been in intensive care for more than a year at St. James’ Hospital in Leeds after contracting the coronavirus in March 2020.

His wife Sue died less than 90 minutes after the ventilator was turned off after being taken to hospice on Friday morning, he told Sky News.

Image: Jason Kelk was pictured outside St James’ Hospital in Leeds with wife Sue. Photo: Sue Kelk

He was surrounded by Mrs Kelk and his parents and sister when he died yesterday at 12:40 PM.

Mrs. Kelk said her husband made a “very brave decision to end treatment because I didn’t want to live like this anymore” two weeks ago.

An elementary school IT staffer suffered “big setbacks” during the recovery process at the end of April, adding that “nobody could tell Jason he would go back to where he was.”

Mrs. Kelk told Sky News, “He was really unwell. He just said to me, ‘I don’t want to do this anymore. I can’t do this anymore. I want to die.’

“I said: ‘If it’s something you want to do, I understand. That’s fine.’ I later broke up and begged him not to do it, but he was adamant.

“I really admire what he wanted to do because he struggled.

“He made a very brave decision. I thought it was very brave.”

February: Jason Kelk walks for the first time in 10 months

“The first thing he said to them was, ‘I don’t want to go on, I want to die,” Mrs Kelk said when her husband’s parents, who had decided to withdraw from his treatment, visited him.

“We all made a little effort, but he didn’t change his mind,” she added.

Kelk wanted to die at home but could not move there, so he was moved to St Gemma’s Hospice in Leeds.

Mrs. Kelk is unsure how long the family will survive without a ventilator and said “probably an hour/and a half”

“It was very peaceful,” she said. “My breathing slowed and then stopped.

“His mom and dad were holding hands. His sister was there. I was there. It was lovely.”

Image: Jason Kelk photographed on her wedding day with wife Sue. Photo: Sue Kelk

In her last words to her husband, Mrs. Kelk said, “It’s okay, he fought and there was no need to fight anymore. We are here and we love you.”

After Kelk’s death, she said along with her husband’s body, “I spoke to him and said I loved him.”

“It was just me and Jason who had a great time,” added Mrs. Kelk.

“He was my soul mate. We were on opposite sides of the same coin. Different but united.”

In his last days, Kelk saw his grandsons, stepchildren, his best friend and his boss say goodbye to him.

But since Wednesday, he has been unable to communicate and has opened his eyes occasionally, Mrs Kelk said.

Ultimately, she said, her husband died in April of last year, so he would have avoided fighting the virus for 14 months.

Image: Jason Kelk described by his wife as ‘soulmate’. Photo: Sue Kelk

“Sometimes it wasn’t very enjoyable for Jason,” Mrs Kelk added.

“I couldn’t see him. Visits were too limited. One hour here, one hour there.”

The 63-year-old former nurse said she “blame the government for not acting fast enough” during the first few weeks of the pandemic.

Kelk leaves with five stepchildren and eight grandchildren, including two born last year.

In February, Mrs. Kelk revealed that doctors were concerned that her husband might need a ventilator for the rest of his life.

At that point, he had taken his first steps in 10 months and was healthy enough to take him out of the hospital to see his family.

Image: Jason Kelk suffered ‘fainting attack’ while in hospital. Photo: Sue Kelk

In the weeks that followed, Mrs. Kelk said her husband started drinking tea, eating soup, and using Facebook Messenger “virtually every day.”

She started making plans to return home, starting a crowdfunding appeal to help renovate her property.

But last month, Mrs. Kelk told Sky News that she was afraid of “giving up” as her condition worsened and she began to suffer “fainting seizures.”

He spent weeks on a ventilator in recent months, but had to use it again after his condition worsened and he still needed kidney dialysis.

Doctors were concerned that they would always need a tracheostomy tube to remove fluid that had accumulated in the throat and trachea, Kelk said.

Kelk was admitted to the hospital on March 31 last year. It was shortly after TV presenter Kate Garraway’s husband, Derek Draper, became seriously ill with COVID-19.

Draper returns home after a year in the hospital, but needs 24-hour treatment.

