Kei Miller, UK Top 10 Emerging Artists | books





The briefing from the National Center for Writing and the British Council was simple. Here’s a selection of 10 of the most promising and exciting newcomers working in the UK right now. emerging talent.

I was obsessed with that word. emerging. It was impossible not to think of a special resonance at this moment. A year and a half later we barely survived some of us. Covid-19 has been a huge and terrible wave that has swept this country and the world. We didn’t completely get out of it. Many of us hold our breath as if we are in the water and look up at an obscure surface that we can’t quite break. This is a question that continues to amaze me. What does it mean to appear in 2021?

Nothing lasts forever, not even an epidemic, and even with new strains, the elusive surface looks closer for months. A new era beckons and the thought of it excites and worries us equally. Is it the same old and the same old? Will you make a better choice this time? And who can help us express the kind of world we want to come out of this world?

Stephen Robart in a park near his home in Swansea, South Wales. Photo: Francesca Jones/The Observer

For the last question I can’t think of a better answer than these 10 authors. Reading and re-reading their work was undoubtedly the most satisfying part of my own containment experience. They are emerging talents in the traditional sense of the phrase. They are just the beginning of a promising career, but they are already receiving great awards. Already they are writing books that critics have beaten with magical and intrinsic nicknames.

It’s more than that though. There should be more in 2021. These are not just new and promising talents. More importantly, they are writers from the emerging world, or at least the best writers we can imagine the world will be. This list is, of course, elated, and varied. These writers are of different races, genders and abilities, and it’s amazing what each of them can do with their pens.

Helen McClorys opened up a whole new genre for our new era with his boldly playful practice. Photo: Murdo Macleod/The Guardian

Daisy Lafarge and Steven Lovatt bring our attention to where we have neglected to harm the environment. Caleb Azumah Nelson shows what black intelligence and love look like. Rachel Long adds the character of femininity and mixed miscarriage to this. Sairish Hussain demonstrates the absolute mediocrity of a Muslim British family wrestling with the changing forms of our modernity. Gail McConnell and Mchel McCann are expanding queer existence, queer love and queer parenthood. Ingrid Persaud writes modern Caribbean with more empathy than I’ve seen on the page. Jarred McGinnis is a grim comical auto-fiction that lets many people in a wheelchair navigate the world with their imaginations. And Scottish writer Helen McClorys is opening up a whole new genre for our new era with a boldly playful practice.

Read these authors. Yes, they are one of the UK’s best emerging writers, but more than that. Their books have the potential to feed a new and better world.

The International Literature Showcase is a partnership between the National Center for Writing and the British Council, supported by Arts Council England. You can reserve a free venue on Thursday, June 24th at 5pm to hear Kei Miller speak with a selected writer.

