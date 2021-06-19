US Swimming Trials Night 6: Live Updates, Results, Omaha Highlights





Andrew turned at the 150m mark Thursday night, 1.21 seconds ahead of the record pace. In the final stage, the free part of the four-stroke event, he lost energy and settled for the fastest time in the world this year, 1: 55.26. Lochte clocked a time of 1:54 at the 2011 World Championships, when the six-time Olympic gold medalist was at the peak of his abilities.

Pretty much everything has changed for Lochte since then. By now you probably know the story (if you don’t, the documentary In Deep starring Ryan Lochte is a staple on Peacock). His motivation for Tokyo transcends the competition. He wants to prove to his family, to the world, to himself that he is a changed man compared to the reality TV star who drunkenly vandalized a Brazilian gas station in 2016. The opportunity to represent his country once again, in a fifth Olympics, offers the best chance to do so.

But hell needs to produce something special Friday night to make it happen. Lochtes’ qualifying time of 1: 58.65 was good enough to advance to the final, but likely won’t threaten for an Olympic top-two position. On the NBC prime-time show, Rowdy Gaines estimated that Lochte would need to gain two seconds in the final to make the squad.

Does he swim faster in him? Oh, 100%, he told Michele Tafoya after the semi-final. There are a lot of things that I need to improve, especially [from] this course. It just wasn’t the right one.

Of course, Lochte could be part of the squad even if he loses the race and his world record to Andrew. It would be enough for him to pass the six remaining swimmers of the final, including his compatriot Olympian from Rio and 2017 world champion of the event, Chase Kalisz.

The 200 IM final is scheduled to take place in the middle of Friday’s hour-long session. Around, three more finals and two pairs of semi-finals complete the program.

Lilly King is likely to qualify for her second Tokyo event in the women’s 200 backstroke. She hopes to be joined by her longtime training partner and friend, Annie Lazor.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos