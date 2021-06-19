



The UK has reported 10,321 new coronavirus cases and 14 additional deaths, according to official daily statistics.

Now it has exceeded 10,000 cases for 3 days in a row.

Today’s numbers compare to yesterday’s 10,476 infections and 11 deaths, and last Saturday’s 7,738 and 12 deaths.

Another 218,636 people got their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 188,858 got their second dose.

That is, 42,679,268 (81% of adults) received their first jab and 31,087,325 (59%) were fully vaccinated.

The total number of deaths within 28 days of testing positive in the UK since the start of the pandemic is 127,970.

The recent average daily death toll is 10.6, which has been flat over the past few months. That’s well below the winter peak in mid-January, when it was over 1,200.

Meanwhile, according to the latest figures as of June 17, there are 1,316 patients with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations have increased as the more contagious delta strains dominate the UK.

At the beginning of June, the figure was 928, but health officials say the patients are now much younger than the previous wave and mostly unvaccinated.

That’s because pastors are considering fully vaccinated people avoid self-isolation and get tested daily instead.

Experts say the government could allow people to avoid a 10-day quarantine, even if they’ve had contact with an infected person.

Large “pop-up” clinics have opened at Chelsea Football Club in London, the former Olympic Stadium in West Ham, Tottenham and Charlton, as everyone 18 and over will be able to book a vaccine.

Chelsea said on Saturday that 6,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine should be administered.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi tweeted: “This is a tremendous effort by the entire London team.

“It’s happening all over the city, even at Spurs, Arsenal, Charlton and West Ham. Come to London and get vaccinated!”

