



When Disney World opened on October 1, 1971, adult tickets were only $ 3.50. Here, William Windsor Jr. carries his son Lee, outside Cinderella Castle on opening day.

1971. What a year.

But 1971 was also notable for several other standouts. It gave birth to new nations, brought in legislation that changed the way we live, and created consumer sanctuaries that are tied to our cultural existence even today.

Here are some of the highlights from that year half a century ago.

There are now nearly 33,000 Starbucks locations around the world.

It all started with an appreciation of Moby Dick and a good coffee. Founded by Jerry Baldwin, Gordon Bowker and Zev Siegl, Starbucks opened its very first store in Seattle. Its name comes from Starbuck, the first runner-up in Herman Melville’s most famous novel. It wasn’t until the store was taken over by Howard Schultz in 1987 that it resembled the cafe-style chain we know today and began to grow into the largest coffeehouse chain in the world. As of April, the company had at least 32,938 outlets worldwide.

President Richard Nixon signed the National Cancer Act at the White House on December 23, 1971.

In 1971, Nixon signed the National Cancer Act, which declared the “war on cancer”. Cancer had become the second leading cause of death in the United States a year earlier, and the law expanded research agendas, created databases, and established a National Cancer Advisory Council.

Nixon also declared war on drugs that year and banned cigarette ads on television. The last advertisement promoting cigarettes aired on Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show on January 1, 1971.

Bangladesh gained independence from Pakistan in 1971. Here, Pakistani students rally to support Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Awami League candidacy for greater autonomy for East Pakistan at a rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 1971.

Originally part of the Bengal region of India, Bangladesh became a nation in 1971 when it declared independence from Pakistan. Sierra Leone also became a republic that year, having gained independence from the UK 10 years earlier. The United Arab Emirates gained independence from the United Kingdom and the Truce States on December 2, 1971.

Walt Disney World holds its grand opening ceremony with a parade down Main Street in Orlando, Florida on October 25, 1971.

Disney World opened in October 1971, with the goal of appealing to Disneyland fans who lived east of the Mississippi River. Tickets were $ 3.50 for adults and $ 1 for children under 12. While Walt Disney passed away before he could see the park open, his brother Roy completed the project and dedicated it to Disney.

The Nasdaq became the first electronic stock market in 1971.

The beginnings of the Nasdaq Stock Market as a quotation system made it the first stock market of its kind. It began operations on February 8, 1971 and helped reduce the price difference between sellers and buyers known as the bid-ask spread. Nasdaq started out as an acronym, meaning “National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations”.

President Richard Nixon signed the 26th Amendment to the Constitution, which guaranteed 18-year-olds the right to vote in all elections, July 4, 1971.

July 1 will mark the anniversary of the ratification of the 26th Amendment to the Constitution, which lowered the national voting age from 21 to 18. Citizens argued that those of war age should also be able to vote. In view of the upcoming 1972 election, the amendment was quickly ratified and certified by the Nixon administration.

Singer Marvin Gaye released his song "What's Going On?" in 1971. Here, Gaye performs at Radio City Music Hall in New York in 1983.

“What’s Going On?” by Marvin Gaye, “Changes” by David Bowie, “Take me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver all marked the music of 1971. It was an exceptional year for rock and inspired a documentary called “The Year That Music Tout changed.” NPR has created a premier playlist that represent 1971 through its music.

