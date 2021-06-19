Bid on Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, Morrisons





US private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice has decided to acquire supermarket chain Wm Morrison in a deal to buy the UK’s fourth-largest grocery store, the acquisition group confirmed on Saturday.

CD&R said it was “considering a cash offer.” However, while the offer is unclear, Sky News and Financial Times reported in a statement.

It didn’t say how much the offer could be worth, but two people close to the deal said CD&R was discussing a bid evaluating a Morrison stake in the 225 pence per share area.

This represents a 26% premium to its final closing price of 178 pence, giving it a market value of £5.4 billion before including £3.2 billion in net debt.

The Morrisons board, working with Rothschild’s advisors, met on Saturday to discuss the merits of the approach, said one person with knowledge of the matter. No comment yet, but another person closely following the situation said that CD&R’s stake outflow significantly complicated the deal’s outlook.

CD&R is joining the bid with Goldman Sachs, the third party added.

Under UK takeover rules, private equity funds must announce their intention to bid or abandon by July 17.

This approach underscores the growing desire of private equity funds for UK assets, particularly supermarket chains.

The Buyout Group has announced bids for at least a dozen UK listed companies since earlier this year as Brexit and the pandemic have squeezed stock prices. Refinitiv’s figures are the fastest-growing attempts to go private in more than 20 years.

CD&R has been one of the more active private equity firms on the UK market this year, agreeing to a £2.8 billion deal to acquire UK-listed healthcare group UDG and a £380 million deal for plumbing industry Wolseley.

The CD&R approach would allow competition regulators to buy gas station retailer EG Group, billionaire brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa and private equity firm TDR Capital in a £6.8 billion deal to acquire Asda, the UK’s third-largest supermarket chain. made it happen

CD&R cited former Tesco CEO Sir Terry Lich as advisor. Andrew Higginson, the current Morrisons Chairman, worked with Leahy at Tesco for many years. He is also an investor in Motor Fuel Group, EG Group’s gas station rival.

Morrisons’ management, led by CEO Dave Potts, has attempted to reverse business performance since 2015 by improving prices and building a wholesale business that supplies convenience stores and gas stations.

But the market did not reward them. The stock is now lower than it was when Potts took over and is down 6.3% last year, compared to a 11.5% gain in the FTSE 100 index of top UK companies made up by the FTSE 100 by early last year. has been demoted.

Earlier this month, 70% of shareholders refused to pay salaries.

From the end of the year to the end of January, the company reported same-store sales increased by 8%, although total sales increased 0.4% to £17.5 billion due to a sharp decline in fuel sales.

Covid-related expenses impacted earnings, with net income up 0.5% to £96m. According to Capital IQ, it employs 118,000 people.

Analysts have long speculated that the group could belong to bidders fascinated by cash generation and, like third-placed Asda, to a high percentage of free-hold stores.

There was also speculation that Amazon would acquire the company as a way to enter the UK grocery market on a large scale. Morrisons acts as a supplier to Amazon Go stores and sells food online to Amazon Prime members.

Another major UK supermarket group is unlikely to move for the group, as Sainsbury and Asda’s attempt to combine was blocked by the country’s competition regulator in 2019.

