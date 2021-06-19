A roadblock for the elected Iranian president: he is on the American sanctions list





At a rally in 2019 for commanders of Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Ebrahim Raisi, the conservative head of the country’s justice system at the time, vowed to dismember the corrupt Iranians and praised them. Guards for downing an American drone.

We will not only cut off the fingers, but also the arms of the corrupt, Raisi said at the time, according to videos broadcast in Iranian media, adding that the drone downing had helped transform the country’s mood. in challenge instead of negotiations. .

Today, Mr Raisi, a 60-year-old die-hard cleric and close ally of the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was elected president after a campaign widely seen as designed to secure his victory.

For the past 18 months, the president-elect has been at the helm of Iran’s justice system, although human rights groups say he has a well-documented record of serious human rights violations over the years. past three decades, both before and during his tenure on the bench. He has been accused of playing a role in sending thousands of political prisoners to their deaths in the 1980s and in the deadly crackdown on anti-government protests in 2009 and 2019.

The United States and the European Union have both imposed sanctions on Mr. Raisi because of his human rights record, a situation that would make him the first Iranian president to occupy the world stage in the event. ‘events like the United Nations Annual General Assembly under the guise of such a designation.

Since the age of 20, he has been issuing execution orders and prison terms, said Hadi Ghaemi, director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran, an independent organization based in New York. During his tenure as head of the judiciary, he waged a broad campaign of repression, Ghaemi added. He has no experience of government, but very deep ties to the security and intelligence apparatus.

Mr Raisi is seen as the most likely successor to the all-powerful 82-year-old Supreme Leader who has the final say on all important matters of the state. And his election to the presidency could be a major step in his rise to the highest positions.

But Mr Raisis’ victory will come with an asterisk in the eyes of many Iranians who boycotted the elections in protest. A conservative religious council close to the supreme leader, tasked with vetting presidential candidates, has eliminated all other rivals who could have posed a serious challenge ahead of Friday’s vote.

His victory could also be a sticky situation for the Biden administration, as he has been blacklisted under US sanctions, which would generally bar any relationship with him. These sanctions were imposed by President Donald J. Trump in a 2019 executive order, which Biden has not repealed.

Although the United States has no formal ties to Iran and would not engage directly with Mr. Raisi as president, the two countries are having talks through intermediaries in Vienna on the relaunch of the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal with world powers.

Mr. Raisi has close ties to the Iranian clerical hierarchy and enjoys strong support from the security apparatus, including the elite force of the Revolutionary Guards. He is expected to support the harsh conservative policies of the top rulers.

He said his priorities will be the fight against corruption, improving people’s livelihoods and mass vaccination against Covid-19. He also indicated his willingness to relaunch the 2015 nuclear deal, which could lead to the removal of economic sanctions that have weighed on the Iranian economy.

We will prioritize national interests, Raisi said in an interview with Iranian state television. We believe that oppressive sanctions should be lifted and that no effort should be spared.

Thanking voters in a statement on Saturday, he also pledged to form a government that will move towards social justice as a pillar of the Islamic revolution.

Opponents of Mr Raisis fear that he will gradually increase social oppression and further limit access to the internet and popular apps like Instagram and Clubhouse. Prominent journalists and activists have said they fear widespread arrests once he takes office.

Some of his critics, however, are more optimistic, speculating that he might refrain from imposing restrictions to avoid causing unrest.

Mr Raisi, who will take office in August, began his political career as a prosecutor and ideological judge, then rose through the ranks to the highest judicial office in the country.

He was born the son of a cleric in the religious city of Mashhad in eastern Iran. He attended a Shia theological seminary in the city of Qom at the age of 15, and his opponents criticized him for not having received a formal non-religious education beyond the sixth grade. His black turban symbolizes that he is considered a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad.

He followed the Islamic revolution that overthrew the monarchy in 1979 by displaying ideological loyalty and a willingness to go to great lengths to ensure the survival of the Islamic theocracy. He served as a prosecutor in several cities and in 1985 became deputy prosecutor of Tehran, eventually reaching the top ranks of the judiciary.

Throughout Mr. Raisis’ rise to power, Iranian and international rights groups accused him of serious violations, several of which were cited in the 2019 US sanctions order.

In 1988, when he was Deputy Attorney General of Tehran, Mr. Raisi was involved in one of the bloodiest episodes in the history of the Islamic Republic. He served on a four-person committee that sent about 5,000 jailed government opponents to their deaths, according to Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and other organizations. Many were executed in prison even though they had not been sentenced to death, according to rights groups and relatives of the dead.

Mr Raisi responded to the accusations in 2018, saying the death sentences were handed down by a judge and upheld by the Supreme Court, according to Iranian press reports. He said the rights violation charges amounted to a settling of scores against him and the then Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

It is my pride to have fought the wave of opposition, financial corruption and theft, Mr Raisi said, according to reports.

The US sanctions order said Mr. Raisi was also involved in the regime’s brutal crackdown on Iranian Green Movement protests that followed Iran’s chaotic 2009 presidential election.

A decade later, he was accused of failing to investigate the fatal shootings of hundreds of peaceful unarmed protesters during the 2019 nationwide protests against rising gas prices. At least 7,000 demonstrators were arrested, tortured and sentenced to heavy prison terms by the justice led by Mr. Raisi, according to rights groups.

The US decision to impose sanctions accused Mr. Raisi of administrative oversight over the executions of people who were minors at the time of their crime and torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment of prisoners in Iran, including amputations.

Despite the heavy charges against him, Mr Raisi has many supporters who praise his crackdown on corruption as head of the judiciary, including bringing to justice a prominent judge who was the deputy justice minister. He presented himself as a sort of Robin Hood, ready to hunt down powerful political figures for financial mischief in an attempt to help the oppressed and inject hope into society.

In an unsuccessful presidential candidacy against Hassan Rouhani in 2017, Mr. Raisi presented himself as a hero in the fight against corruption and rallied the poor and the pious by hammering out the theme of inequality.

From 2016 to 2017, he led Astan Quds Razavi, overseeing a large and rich religious foundation that includes a holy shrine, charity wing, and holding company with dozens of lucrative businesses. Astan is directly under the control of Mr. Khamenei and is considered one of his most important sources of wealth.

Mr. Raisi is married to Jamileh Alamolhoda, the daughter of a hardline cleric, Ayatollah Ahmad Alamolhoda. Her father, who leads Friday prayers in Mashhad, was appointed by Mr. Khamenei and enforced ultra-conservative regulations in the eastern province of Khorasan, including a ban on live musical performances and a ban on women performing. biking.

Mr. Raisis’s wife is an associate professor of education at a leading university, and they have two grown daughters, one a sociologist, the other a physicist, and two grandchildren.

Ali Vaez, the Iranian director of the International Crisis Group, called Mr. Raisi a tried and true apparatchik and loyal to Mr. Khamenei who would not challenge the policies of the top rulers or interfere with his legacy.

Raisi owes his entire political career to Khamenei, said Vaez.

