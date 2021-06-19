United States celebrates June 15 after recognizing it as a federal holiday | US News





Days after Juneteenth became a national holiday, communities across the United States come together to celebrate June 19, 1865, the day news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached Galveston, Texas, freeing slaves from the last Confederate state for abolition.

Terrence Floyd, whose brother George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin in May last year, unveiled a status of his brother during a Saturday morning rally on June 17 in Brooklyn, New York.

The 6-foot sculpture, by artist Chris Carnabuci, will be on display for two to three weeks, then move to Union Square in Manhattan, according to Pix 11.

In Racine, Wisconsin, about 70 people marched from a kiosk indicating the former AP Dutton warehouse site to a community center. Dutton hid runaway slaves in his warehouse, which is part of the Underground Railroad, before they traveled by ship to Canada.

Joshua Glover, who escaped Missouri slavery in 1852, was captured two years after settling in Racine. When the townspeople learned that Glover had been captured, they went to Milwaukee Jail where he was being held; the abolitionists freed him from his cell using pickaxes and large pieces of wood.

Glover was then brought on the Underground Railroad and spent approximately three weeks in Racine County. Glovers’ last stop on the Racine Counties Underground Railroad was the Duttons warehouse before his trip to Canada, according to the Racine Heritage Museum.

Events in Atlanta scheduled for Saturday include a march starting in front of Ebenezer Baptist Church, where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr has preached and led protests for social and economic justice, equal access to services public and the right to vote, according to reports.

Atlanta and surrounding areas have been commemorating Juneteenth for years. Richard Rose, president of the NAACP Atlanta chapter, said Thursday’s statement that Juneteenth is a federal holiday resonates especially in the southern city, often described as the birthplace of the civil rights movement.

In Stone Mountain, Georgia, 20 miles northeast of Atlanta, the village of 6,500 residents is hosting its first June 15 celebration. The event is particularly poignant given the location: Confederate figures are carved into the mountain, and this nine-story sculpture is the greatest tribute to the south’s pro-slavery heritage.

The Chicago March For Us event will take place on a 1.5-mile route in this commercial section of the city, known as the Loop. We are celebrating Independence Day, so we would be remiss if we did not celebrate the day when people who were worth three-fifths of the person finally became free and began this journey to equality, noted the walker Ashley Munson.

Juneteenth in Queens is one of the memorial events in New York City. The week-long festival features virtual panel discussions and is slated to end on Saturday, with food trucks serving items such as jerk chicken and waffles, and a barbecue.

There are also in-person performances at this event, which is led by New York State Assembly member Alicia Hyndman, who sponsored legislation in 2020 that made Juneteenth a public holiday.

An event in Colorado will feature an overview honoring Bessie Coleman’s legacy. In 1921, Coleman became the first African-American woman to obtain a pilot’s license.

That’s what Juneteenth means to me, independence and freedom for African Americans because of what our ancestors went through, said Deneen Smith, a 17-year-old black high school student. Smith, an aspiring pilot, found inspiration in the history of Colemans.

However, some June 17 celebrations in the south have been postponed as Tropical Storm Claudette brings heavy rain, flooding and high winds to the Mississippi and Louisiana coasts.

When Joe Biden enacted the bill recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday known as Juneteenth National Independence Day, he said: Great nations don’t ignore their most painful times … Great nations don’t ignore their most painful times … do not move away. We accept the mistakes we made. And by remembering those times, we begin to heal and get stronger.

Kamala Harris, the first black woman to serve as vice president, said at the White House bill signing ceremony Thursday: We are gathered here in a house built by slaves. We are steps away from where President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

And we’re here to see President Joe Biden make Juneteenth a national holiday. We’ve come a long way and we still have a long way to go, but today is a day of celebration, Harris said.

On Saturday, Biden echoed his earlier remarks. Juneteenth marks both the long, hard night of slavery and submission and the promise of this brighter morning to come. It’s a day of deep weight and power. Today and every day, we must work so that our nation finally delivers on its promise of equality for all, he said on Twitter.

Before Biden signed this legislation, Junteenth was recognized in 48 states and Washington as a statutory holiday, according to USA Today. And although the history of the emancipation of Texas is the best known, other landmark events in the history of emancipation occurred around June 19, 1865.

Steve Williams, who heads the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, said the first known commemorations of Juneteenth began in 1866, spreading across the United States as African Americans moved to new cities, USA reported. Today.

While black Americans rejoice to see Juneteenth become a federal holiday, many say it takes a lot more to tackle systemic racism. Republican states have passed legislation or are considering legislation that advocates say would limit voting rights, especially for people of color.

Meanwhile, legislation that would increase voting rights and enact police reforms demanded in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the deaths of other black Americans at the hands of police has stalled in Congress. Federal recognition of Juneteenth comes amid GOP officials across the United States trying to ban schools from teaching critical race theory, as well as the history of slavery and the effects of systemic racism .

It’s great, but it’s not enough, said Gwen Grant, president of the Urban League of Kansas City. We need Congress to protect voting rights, and it needs to happen now so that we don’t go backwards.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report

