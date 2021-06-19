Andrea Leadsom accuses “vacation was great for some” | UK Employment Plans





Former business secretary Andrea Leadsom said some people were reluctant to return to work because the quiet was good for them, while others were afraid to return to the office, sparking criticism from workers and business owners.

Conservative MPs said some businesses in the South Northamptonshire constituency are having a hard time getting their employees back to work. Because, to be completely honest, people are accustomed to living a quiet life.

Leadsom spoke to BBC Radio 4s on all questions. For some people, it seems that they are terrified. I can’t really face going back to the office because I’ve been on a break for so long and my employer is right: well.

So there’s the problem, the mental health problem, the fear of it. For others it is: It was actually good for me to take a break from the lockdown. There is a garden, you could take a walk every day, and you could grow some great vegetables. I really don’t want to go back to work. Perhaps I would think part-time or Im will retire early.

If our economy can’t recover, we can’t afford to pay the hefty cost already incurred for this containment, which is important at this point.

Leadsoms remarks sparked mixed reactions. One person wrote on Twitter. I took a break for 3 months last year. It had a profound impact on me. I felt rejected. Let’s not assume how people feel about the halo.

Another post: I think Andrea Leadsom doesn’t understand how stillness works and confuses it with telecommuting. I know a few people who struggled. It left them questioning whether they would ever have a job to return to and putting them in a state of unease.

The government subsidizes 80% of workers’ wages at enterprises affected by the epidemic when the after-effect system introduced in March last year. Some employers have made up for that gap. The plan will begin curtailing at the end of June, with the state subsidy cut to 70% of wages before being fully repealed in September.

Sheffield-based Ben Morgan, who owns a company that supplies crews for live music shows, has hired 90 people since its first closure last year.

As much as Morgan appreciates the plan, he worries that it may not be enough to retain the company with annual sales of around 800,000 before the business took off. He is trying to secure another loan until the restrictions on his sector end as soon as July 19th.

Ben Morgan says his generous staff are desperately in need of a return to work. Photo: GuardianWitness

I don’t think Andrea has much understanding of what workers really want. We surveyed all employees who were struggling with availability when they could get back to work, and the overwhelming majority were ready to go back to work and, in fact, wanted to return to work.

If you get this loan, you can put it on hold until September 1. If the restrictions aren’t lifted by then, it’s over. I will declare bankruptcy and close the business I founded 23 years ago, and the $450,000 we received through bounceback loans and trailing plans would be wasted.

We hoped to have a few festivals in July to support the 10% donation we owe.

Well, it’s out the window now, so we have to fund 10% from the magic money tree we don’t have. Then you need to fund 20% even in August.

I will love Rishi [Sunak] The second time I explained where I could find these 15,000 because many people had to do this at the last minute of last year when they lost their jobs.

And Tories says they’re a party in business.

