Metal fans humiliate at the 1st UK Live Music Festival after the pandemic

London (AP) Thousands of heavy metal fans camped, sang and even mossed on Saturday at the UK’s first full music festival since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The three-day Download Festival in Donington Park in central England is one of a series of testing events to see if large gatherings can resume without an outbreak of COVID-19.

About 10,000 fans, a tenth of the festival epidemic, have secured tickets to watch over 40 UK-based bands, including Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Enter Shikari and Bullet for My Valentine.

All attendees have been tested for COVID-19 prior to the event and there is no need to wear a mask or follow social distancing rules during the festival.

Promoter Andy Copping said he felt real euphoria at the event, which runs through Sunday, despite humid weather hitting much of the UK after weeks of warm sunshine.

If it doesn’t rain a little, the download won’t happen, he said.

Performer Alexander Milas said rain and mud would not interfere with the event.

In some ways, it’s better, he said. The way it brings people together is amazing. The sheer misery and joy of being with like-minded, really wonderful people. It feels perfect because the weather seems cursed. We will have a great time.

The UK has recorded nearly 128,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest death toll in Europe. The government has delayed the lifting of remaining social and economic restrictions for four weeks from 21 June, as planned, amid an increase in cases caused by the highly contagious delta strain first identified in India.

Health officials are aiming to provide the first dose of vaccine to everyone over the age of 18 living in the UK by July 19, and a full prevention of both doses to everyone over the age of 50.

All major UK events were canceled in March 2020 when the UK entered the first of three blockades. Crowds have begun returning to performances and sporting events as part of pilot programs as capacity restrictions rise despite a surge in infections across the country.

The Euro 2020 soccer semi-finals and the tournament finals at Wembley Stadium in July will be played in front of 40,000 fans, half the capacity. The government plans to allow 15,000 spectators to watch the women’s and men’s Wimbledon tennis finals on July 10 and 11.

Jill Lawless, Associated Press

