



On Friday morning, Leyla elik woke up with a butterfly in her stomach. For weeks, a 22-year-old student at Berlins Freie Universitt has been trying in vain to schedule an appointment for his first Covid-19 vaccination so he can volunteer as a polling place manager in the September federal election. Id basically gave up hope.

But last week, her college suddenly got a call via email and offered her the chance to get her first dose of Moderna vaccine on campus in a matter of days. By 9 a.m. on Friday, anxiety had turned into euphoria. A Berlin native, who cares for a sore shoulder at the Fraze Institute for Biology, said this week it had switched to a vaccine delivery point. Finally I can take the train or bus without any worries.

Millions of people on continental Europe are currently experiencing similar thrills at the end of an emotional roller coaster journey. In the spring, they envy countries like the UK and the US where officials are administering vaccines at an alarming rate, but their governments have been unable to get out of phase one. A foreign policy magazine wrote about Europe’s vaccine catastrophe.

But since then, EU member states have done an amazing job of catching up. Since the beginning of this month, Germany, France and Italy have all received more vaccines, on average, over a seven-day period than the UK.

The UK is ahead of those fully vaccinated in absolute and relative terms, but EU countries are catching up fast. Germany, which passed the milestone with the first injections of 50% of the population on Friday, is moving forward in terms of total people with at least one dose in the UK.

In February, economist Sebastian Dullien calculated a route by which Germany could provide the first dose to all adults by the end of July. This is the promise Boris Johnson made to the citizens of England. Angela Merkel carefully endorsed the same for the end of September.

Despite delivery delays from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, we are now following the route we expected at the end of July, said Dullien, research director at the Institute for Macroeconomic Policy.

Vaccine shortages and poor manufacturers due to flaws in the European Commission’s procurement strategy were central to Europe’s early struggles.

Steven Seggie, professor of marketing at ESSEC, one of France’s top business schools, said: The success of the French vaccine program leads to an increase in vaccine supply, especially Pfizer-BioNTech. It’s that simple. The previous problem was that there was no vaccine purely in France. Now they can take a lot and pass them on.

According to statistics from the French government, more than 31.3 million French people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, of which more than 17.3 million are now fully vaccinated.

Since Wednesday, children between the ages of 12 and 17 have also been able to get vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech. This means that all adults and adolescents can now use the vaccine.

A key to the success of the French vaccine program is opening a vaccine center at the city hall, where a variety of health professionals, including students, first responders, and physical therapists, can deliver the vaccine.

In Italy, the first country in Europe to contract the epidemic, there was a lot of hope when a 29-year-old nurse first received her vaccine on December 27. The immunization program continued at a rapid pace over the next few weeks before being significantly slowed down by delays in delivery of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer jabs.

As with technical failures in the reservation system, changes in government have also hampered progress. But with a new government headed by Prime Minister Mario Draghi, a new vaccine, Tsar Francesco Figliuolo, an expert in military logistics, has emerged.

During the chaotic first quarter of the year, Italy’s Covid-19 deaths were stubbornly high. But when the necessary doses finally arrived, the vaccine program accelerated from late April, leading to sharp declines in deaths and new infections. As of Friday morning, more than half of the population of about 60 million had had their first dose of vaccine, and 25.13% had received two doses of the vaccine.

Italy has been administering between 420,000 and 620,000 vaccines a day since early June, and by September 80% of the population hopes to be vaccinated.

Germany’s decision to allow jabs to be administered by general practitioners who are more evenly distributed across the country than France and have a relatively high consultation rate has been instrumental in accelerating the vaccine campaign. With the vaccination campaign we are seeing a repeat of what happened in the test in 2020, said Ricarda Milstein, research assistant in health economics at the University of Hamburg. By April 6, Germany was underperforming. After allowing the GPs to join, we played with all our might and started to change the tide.

Germany is now doing what Germany is good at. We scale our services and offer them in bulk.

