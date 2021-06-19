Missing American student in Russia found deadExBulletin





Catherine Serou, a U.S. citizen studying in Russia, was found dead after being reported missing earlier this week, officials said. Beccy Serou hide legend

. Beccy Serou

Beccy Serou

MOSCOW Catherine Serou, a 34-year-old American citizen studying in Russia, was found dead after her disappearance on Tuesday, the Russian commission of inquiry said in a statement.

A man in his 40s with previous convictions has been arrested and is cooperating with investigators, the committee said. His name has not been released.

Serou disappeared after getting into a car with a foreigner on the outskirts of Nizhny Novgorod, a town on the Volga River 400 km east of Moscow. Serou’s last sign of life was a text to his mother in Vicksburg, Mississippi, saying, “In a car with a stranger. Hope I’m not kidnapped.”

Serou’s body was found early Saturday morning, an hour after the suspect’s arrest, the nn.ru news site reported, citing regional police. A tabloid site posted a photo, apparently taken by a surveillance camera, showing Serou looking out the open passenger window of a silver car.

In a statement, the US embassy in Moscow said it was “closely monitoring” the investigation by local authorities and providing “all appropriate assistance” to Serou’s family.

Serou enrolled in a master’s degree in law program at Lobachevsky University in Nizhny Novgorod in the fall of 2019, her mother, Beccy Serou, told NPR on Friday. Catherine Serou wanted to study Russian before applying for law school in the United States and pursuing a career as an immigration lawyer.

She served in the Marine Corps and toured Afghanistan before earning a bachelor’s degree in design and a master’s degree in art history from the University of California at Davis.

On Thursday, regional investigators opened a potential murder case after Serou disappeared following the text message sent to his mother. Investigators called on local residents of Bor, a suburb of Nizhny Novgorod where Serou lived and surrounding areas to provide clues to his kidnapping. Police and volunteers combed the forests north of Bor where Serou’s cell phone was last recovered.

Serou probably panicked as she was driven through a forest, her mother says

Serou was in a hurry on Tuesday to return to a clinic in Nizhny Novgorod where she had made a payment that was unsuccessful, according to her mother, so she may have jumped into a passing car without waiting for her Uber to arrive. . .

“I think when she saw that the person was not driving to the clinic, but rather driving in a forest, she panicked,” Beccy Serou said.

Beccy Serou, a paralegal, last saw her daughter about two years ago, when Catherine sold her condominium in California to fund her studies in Russia. They kept in touch with daily phone calls, and Beccy Serou says her daughter is enjoying her time abroad.

“She loved college,” Serou said.

A video posted by the nn.ru news site less than a year ago shows Catherine Serou laughing and joking in Russian and English as she explains the cultural differences between Russia and the United States. United.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos