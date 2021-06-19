The campaign urges UK drivers to plan their Scottish staycation trips ahead of time.





Scottish Police Chief Superintendent Louise Blakelock, VisitScotland’s Caroline Warburton and Transport Minister Graeme Dey launched the Scottish Government and Road Safety Staycation Campaign in Scotland.

The new campaign is urging UK drivers to plan ahead, get plenty of rest and prepare for the busy roads before embarking on a staycation in Scotland this summer.

With international travel uncertain, more and more people are planning domestic vacations and day trips.

National tourism agency VisitScotland generally believes that Scottish roads will be busier than ever, with UK residents making around 14 million trips to Scotland and seeing 134 million tourist day trips each year, with 64% bringing their own cars do.

Fatigue causes about 50 fatal or serious crashes each year in Scotland, so drivers should get plenty of rest and plan regular breaks before embarking on a staycation trip.

The campaign is part of Transport Scotland and launched by the Scottish Government and Road Safety Scotland to promote safe road use. Take the time to plan ahead and give advice on how to anticipate the unexpected on country roads.

Scottish Transport Minister Graeme Dey said: Drivers are eager to get to their destination, but it’s really important to plan ahead before starting a staycation. Get plenty of rest to unwind and be prepared for unfamiliar roads.

“Through this campaign, we have provided practical tips and good advice to drivers to help them stay safe on the road and plan ahead this summer.

Scottish Police Chief Superintendent Louise Blakelock said: Continuing uncertainty over Covid restrictions this year will cause many to seek vacations across Scotland and elsewhere in the UK instead of overseas vacations.

This will inevitably make our roads much busier than previous summers with the large number of cars, motorcycles, caravans and motorhomes traveling across the country, and many drivers will be on unfamiliar roads.

Therefore, road users must be considerate of each other, be polite, and drive or drive responsibly depending on the road conditions and road class on which they are driving. Road users should be mindful of the impact on their communities and parks in a safe and thoughtful manner when enjoying the Scottish countryside.

Road police officers will patrol all over Scotland to influence road user behavior and educate drivers on proper driving practices and enforcement action will be taken if necessary.

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland’s regional leadership director, said: As summer approaches, we want to remind people to plan ahead as the weather improves and restrictions ease further.

With the Responsible Tourism Campaign, we are working with several organizations and campaigns, including this new Road Safety Campaign, to address issues like garbage disposal, access, fire, pollution and parking/transportation. Please do your best to respect, protect and enjoy our beautiful country this summer.

Would you like to respond to this article? If so, please click here to submit your comments and it may be published in print.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos