The third wave of Covid, definitely underway in the UK, experts | corona virus





A government scientific adviser says a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic is definitely underway as vaccine programs race to outstrip the delta strains spreading across the UK.

That’s after the UK Public Health Department reported that the number of firstly detected mutant cases in India increased by 79% in a week. Hospital admissions have almost doubled.

Experts say the sudden increase is being driven by infections in young people. The immunization program was open to people over 18 on Friday and surge testing is being conducted in South London and the Cumbria area.

Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), told the Radio 4s Today program: The program is going up, it might be a bit optimistic that it’s not going up any faster, but it’s going up nonetheless. , so this third wave is definitely on the way.

We can conclude that the race is firmly underway between vaccine programs, especially the second dose in the elderly, and the third dose of the delta strain.

He said JCVI is still deciding whether to vaccinate children, but for now, adults are given priority.

Even if the decision was made to vaccinate children, it wouldn’t be appropriate right now to give our doses primarily to children because adults are sick and getting vaccinated is a priority right now, he said. .

When asked if he was sure the vaccination would outperform the strain, he said. No, I’m not sure, but I think there is reason to be optimistic.

He told Times Radio: The latest ONS figures continue to rise, but the rise has not accelerated as much as Id feared over the past week. So the race began.

He said administering the second dose as soon as possible, especially to the elderly, would be the key to avoiding surges in hospitalizations and deaths.

Dr Mike Tildesley, an epidemiologist and member of the SPI-M modeling group, said people admitted to hospitals with infections are slightly younger, so they are slightly less ill and are more likely to recover.

All of this is cautiously a good sign, but of course we should keep an eye on this over the next few weeks so we can give the government as much information as possible before reopening on July 19, he said. BBC morning.

Surge testing was conducted in South London on Saturday at Clapham, Brixton, Stockwell, West Norwood and Vauxhall. People who live in Lambeth are strongly encouraged to get a PCR test, even if they don’t have symptoms.

In Cumbria, everyone between the ages of 12 and 30 is also urged to take the exam, and students will be taking the exam at school.

The government says people in the area should also continue to use the free lateral flow test twice a week.

Huge vaccine clinics are expected this weekend in London, including Olympic Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea and Charlton Athletic Football Stadium.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is considering canceling the 10-day self-isolation for people who have been vaccinated twice if they come into contact with an infected person, according to the Times.

Linda Bauld, a public health professor at the University of Edinburgh, told Times Radio that it’s already happening in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed their guidance some time ago to say that people who have been vaccinated twice and not have to self-isolate 10-14 days after the second dose. So I think we’re heading in that direction. She said.

