CEO Mike Davis to be scorer Jason Gore’s caddy





SAN DIEGO Mike Davis introduced himself, held on and was silent on Saturday morning.

The CEO of the US Golf Association, who ends his 32-year career with the association later this month, replaced his colleague Jason Gore in the third round of the 121st US Open at the Torrey Pines South Course.

“He did a good job,” Gore said. “It was so much fun. When he said to me, ‘Hey, if you’re here, I’ll go all 18 with you tomorrow,’ I was over the moon. You don’t have that kind of opportunity. We joked about it like, “Hey, what’s the one thing you didn’t do at the US Open, Mike? Check that box.” “

With 71 professionals surviving the 36-hole cup, Gore, winner of seven Korn Ferry Tour tournaments and a PGA Tour title, stepped in to serve as a scorer and play in the first duet with 19-year-old Akshay Bhatia, who shot 2 on 73.

“My goal today was to stay away from Akshay,” Gore said. “I was there for him to make sure his day was going well. It’s embarrassing to play alone.

When asked if he had beaten Gore, Bhatia replied, “Barely.

Gore, who claimed he didn’t have his clubs, said he shot 77 and found a few too many bunkers.

“His mopping skills are phenomenal, by the way, he has a lot of training,” Gore said of Davis.

“It was a cool experience,” Bhatia said after the tour. “I grew up in Valencia, [California] where Jason grew up, and I always saw him on that crappy golf course I trained and admired him just because everyone knew him as a guy on the PGA Tour, and it’s like, wow , it’s really cool. So I don’t even know, 10, 20, 15 years later I’m playing with him in my first US Open.

Gore is no stranger to competing at the US Open and plays on weekends. At the 2005 US Open at Pinehurst No. 2, Gore played in the final group on Sunday with Retief Goosen. Nicknamed the Prince of Pinehurst for his jovial nature, Gore shot 84 and finished tied for 49th. He missed the cut at Torrey Pines in 2008.

Where can I find odds ??? pic.twitter.com/x0ZMujmELW

– Christopher Powers (@ CPowers14) June 19, 2021

Gore, 47, tried to qualify for this year’s US Open, playing at the Dallas final qualifying venue on May 24.

I miss the competition, he told the Global Golf Post that day. But I don’t fail to stink.

Gore hung up his spikes in 2019 and joined the USGA as the USGA’s first-ever director of player relations. He got a big vote of confidence from none other than Phil Mickelson, who said on Friday I think Jason Gore is the USGA’s greatest asset. I think he did a lot of really good things. I saw him last week or two at the Olympic club. I like him a lot and I think he does a great job.

Davis, 56, said the last time he was a caddy was as a teenager at Chambersburg (Pa.) Country Club. He worked for the USGA for 32 years, starting with overseeing ticket sales and transportation, became the association’s seventh executive director in 2011 and the USGA’s first CEO in 2016. He has served as a numerous positions at the US Open, including many years as a manager. for the configuration of the course, but it will be his first time as a caddy. He announced his plans for his next venture last year: to join Tom Fazio II at a new golf architecture firm called Fazio & Davis Golf Design.

Mike Whan, the former LPGA commissioner, was announced earlier this year as Davis’ replacement.

When Gore was asked to describe how different it was to be a scorer versus playing as a competitor, he said, “There was no repercussion. I wasn’t trying to make a cut or do a 10ft bogey knowing it’s such a big putt.

Gore said he raked up a few presents to save Bhatia an obvious no-no tournament by saying he “just walked over and hit him and picked him up, I’m going.”

“I’m so thankful that we got to spend some time together,” Gore added to have Davis on his bag. “I kept looking up there early on, and there was a bunch of people taking pictures, and I’m like, ‘I hope that’s not your legacy, man. “

USGA’s Mike Davis: Through the Years See 27 photos







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos