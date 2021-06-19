Pope Francis ‘silence says a lot about controversial American bishops’ communion vote





VATICAN CITY Pope Francis on Saturday set a founder of the European Union on the path to holiness, told Roman deacons to take care of the poor and met with a senior prelate who once defended him against savage claims of the former Vatican Ambassador to the United States.

But the most revealing thing he did was to remain silent on the extraordinary vote of the Catholic Bishops of the Americas to move forward despite the warning from the Pope’s senior doctrinal official with the drafting of new guidelines that, according to the conservatives, will eventually deny Communion to President Biden for his support. of the right to abortion.

The Pope said nothing, church officials and experts said, because there is nothing more to say.

The discrepancy between the conservative American church and Francis’ agenda is now so apparent that it is becoming commonplace, and Vatican officials and experts said on Saturday that the pope’s silence also underscores just how much the US vote, rendered audience Friday, was for the Vatican.

The deeply conservative American bishops’ conference has already flouted a remarkably explicit letter from the Vatican in May urging it to avoid the vote. He ignored years of calls from the Pope to reduce the importance of cultural warfare issues and broaden the scope of his mission on climate change, migration and poverty.

On Friday, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops voted by a large majority in an often bitter virtual meeting to begin drafting guidelines on the sacrament of the Eucharist. The advice could become a way for conservative American church leaders to lobby to deny communion to prominent Catholics like Mr. Biden who support the right to abortion.

But the public silence in the Vatican on Saturday, officials said, also reflected that the Pope and his senior officials remained convinced that American conservatives would never adopt such a doctrinal statement on the ban on communion.

Church law says that for this to happen, the bishops’ conference would need either unanimous support, which is essentially impossible, or two-thirds support and Vatican approval.

It won’t happen at this point, said a senior Vatican official with knowledge of thought within the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the church’s doctrinal watchdog. It is inconceivable.

President Biden, when asked about yesterday’s vote, had a similar view.

It’s a private matter, he told reporters. And I don’t think that’s going to happen.

The biggest threat posed by Friday’s vote was to the unity of the American church itself, not to Mr. Biden and other Catholic politicians who supported the right to abortion.

The vote to go ahead and write new guidance on the issue ensures that it will remain in political blood and only gain traction as the U.S. Bishops Doctrine Committee works on the guidance before a meeting scheduled for November.

And officials and clergy close to Francis feared the communion document could be used as a corner question to get Republican voters to the polls, as much as to put Catholics on the bench.

Several experts said that in the end, they were waiting for a document strongly affirming the importance of the Eucharist, one of the most sacred rituals in Christianity, but which would reflect the concerns of the Pope and not explicitly call for deny Communion to Mr. Biden and other influential politicians. and cultural figures who support abortion rights.

The feeling in the Vatican is that the status quo will prevail and that discretion over communion will be left to each bishop. Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington has made it clear that he will not refuse the President’s Communion.

I don’t think they are worried at Casa Marta, said Paolo Rodari, a Vatican reporter for the Romes La Repubblica newspaper, referring to the residence of the popes.

But there remains among Francis’ allies in the Vatican the fear that the conservatives who dominate the conference will use the rite of communion as a political weapon, setting a bad global precedent for the politicization of a church that Francis wants to keep above. of the melee.

The real motivation behind the May letter from the Pope’s senior doctrinal official Cardinal Luis Ladaria, the Vatican official said, was to avoid this and the weakening, division and politicization of the American church by preserving the unity between its bishops.

It clearly failed.

Francis has repeatedly maintained that collegial dialogue between bishops is the key to lasting reform of the Church.

Austen Ivereigh, a biographer of Francis, pointed out that even when bishops called to Rome voted overwhelmingly to ordain married men as priests in remote places, a position defended by liberals and fought by conservatives, Francis did not. not ratified, because, the biographer says, of the polarization revealed by the debate. (Some of the disappointed popes thought he had simply bowed under conservative pressure.)

While he does not expect unanimity among his bishops, the Pope wants a convergence of opinions, Ivereigh said.

For Francis, a majority vote from a deeply divided bishops’ conference is not a sign to proceed, but the opposite, he said. He added that, on the merits, the vote of the American bishops on Friday with 73% in favor of the drafting of the guidelines and 24% against was clearly not aligned with the priorities of the pope.

Francis has been consistent in his message to American bishops: don’t get trapped in culture wars and bear witness to unity, Mr. Ivereigh said. I don’t think this vote does that.

On Saturday in the Hall of Blessings of the Apostolic Palace, Francis reaffirmed his priorities. When a group of Roman deacons asked him what he wanted from them, he responded with humility and urged them to serve the poor.

As the deacons left the meeting and made their way to St. Peter’s Square, several said they had never heard of an Italian priest denying Communion to a politician for any reason and that there was a clear divide between politics, which belonged to parliament, and faith, which belonged to the church.

We have never dismissed anyone from Communion, said Rafaelle Grasso, deacon in a parish in Rome. It never happens here.

In much of Europe and Latin America, it is essentially unthinkable for bishops to deny communion to politicians who publicly support abortion rights. John Paul II offered communion to Francesco Rutelli, former mayor of Rome and candidate for prime minister who supported the right to abortion.

Almost all the bishops in the world right now are looking at the church in the United States, Mr. Ivereigh says, and asking themselves: What’s going on?

The American effort is a very dangerous initiative, said Alberto Melloni, a Church historian in Rome, who said the Vatican has long since abandoned the idea that the job of Catholic churches is to guide policy.

Francis, on the papal plane in September 2019, acknowledged the strong opposition he faced from conservative Catholic detractors in the United States. Presented with a book that explored the connections of conservative American bishops to a well-funded, media-backed American effort to undermine his pontificate, Francis replied that it was an honor that Americans attack me.

When asked in another flight to develop the sustained opposition he faced from Catholic conservatives in the United States, Francis said: I pray there is no schism. , adding: But I’m not afraid.

Friday’s vote showed little had changed. These ideologically motivated American bishops are still against him, said Nicolas Senze, the French Vatican journalist who presented Francis with his book, How America Wished to Change the Pope.

They are still against the reform of the church that Francis wants and they continue to be on the same political agenda of the Republican Party, he added. The American church is as divided as the people of the United States.

Even before President Bidens’ inauguration, the conservative bishops seemed determined to clash with him.

In November 2020, Archbishop Jos H. Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, whom Francis has repeatedly refused to elevate to the rank of cardinal, wrote a letter warning Mr. Biden that his position on the right to abortion created a difficult and complex situation. Support for abortion rights among prominent politicians who profess the Catholic faith, the Archbishop wrote, creates confusion among the faithful about what the Catholic Church actually teaches on these issues.

The Archbishop then formed a working group on the issue. On the inauguration day, Archbishop Gomez greeted the new president with a lengthy statement warning that our new president is committed to pursuing certain policies that would advance moral evils.

The Vatican, for its part, sent a congratulatory telegram urging the president to pursue a policy marked by genuine justice and freedom.

Ultimately, said Senze, Francis understood that only time would change the makeup of the American bishops’ conference and bring the American church into alignment with Rome.

There must be a biological solution, he said. François must wait until they retire.

