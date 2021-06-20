UK records 10,321 new Covid cases as experts warn of third wave





The highly contagious delta strain increased 79% last week, with more than 10,000 cases for the third day in a row.

After the emergence of the new strain on Saturday, surge testing took place in Cumbria and Lambeth.

A total of 14 deaths were recorded on Saturday, bringing the total to 127,970 in the UK.

Professor Adam Finn, who advises the government on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), said a third wave of coronavirus infections is definitely underway.

A scholar from the University of Bristol told the BBC Radio 4s Today program, it might be a little optimistic that the program isn’t going up any faster.

We can conclude that the race is firmly underway between vaccine programs, especially the second dose in the elderly, and the third dose of the delta strain.

The increase across the UK is being driven by a younger age group, and as the zap rollout expands to 18+, many are now invited to vaccinate.

Most patients who needed treatment were not vaccinated, but hospital cases almost doubled.

A surge test was held in South London on Saturday and people were strongly encouraged to get a Covid-19 PCR test, even if they don’t have symptoms.

Hardened testing took place in Clapham, Brixton, Stockwell, West Norwood, and Vauxhall.

All confirmed cases so far have been ordered to self-isolate and their contacts have been confirmed, the Department of Health and Social Affairs (DHSC) said.

Bibliographic testing will also begin in Cumbria, where it is strongly recommended that all people aged 12 to 30 years who live, work, or study in the area have a PCR test, whether they are symptomatic or not.

School-age students will be tested at school.

DHSC said people in this field should continue to use the free two-weekly side-flow test along with PCR testing as part of their surge testing.

