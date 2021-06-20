Update on New Developments in US Immigration





The Statue of Liberty as a symbol of America’s freedom is a magnet for immigrants everywhere.

getty

Immigrants from all over the world are drawn to America in search of a better life. But American immigration is a dynamic and ever-changing area that they must navigate. Some current developments deserve to be mentioned in this regard. Let’s take a look at this roundup of what’s going on.

Entrepreneurs

First, on the topic of entrepreneurship and immigration in America, New American Economy, a bipartisan research and advocacy organization, just released its annual New American Fortune 500 report, showing that immigrants and their children are on the line. origin from some of the Americas. larger companies. “Immigrants are as essential to our Fortune 500 businesses as they are to our economy in general,” said Jeremy Robbins, executive director of New American Economy. Some of the main findings of the report were as follows: a) Almost half of the Fortune 500 companies were founded by immigrants or children of immigrants, b) these companies employ almost 14 million people, c) these companies generate billion in annual revenue, and d) New York, California, Illinois, Texas and Florida are leading the way. , the new US International Entrepreneur program was recently renewed, it offers opportunities at least for some entrepreneurs who want to come to America.

But not all immigrants are top super achievers who build Fortune 500 companies. After all, besides entrepreneurs, there are also EB-5 investors, H1B skilled workers, family immigrants, and refugees. What is happening in these areas?

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) co-sponsored a bipartisan bill to renew the EB-5 program in Congress. … [+] (Photo by Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Getty Images EB-5 program initiative

For EB-5 immigrant investors, the key issue is the potential impending expiration of the Regional Center’s program on June 30, 2021. The congressional stalemate, in part due to obstacles such as closure and closure. lack of term limits, block immigration reform in general, and make renewals like the EB-5 program in particular, very difficult. Nonetheless, there is hope that the Grassley and Leahy EB-5 Integrity and Reform Bill may prevail. We are in the home stretch and discussions are ongoing.

Developments in the H1B visa program

When it comes to H1B work visas, the restrictive Trump-era changes to the program related to selection priorities based on the highest wages have been scrapped. There will likely be a second lottery draw this year, potentially in July. As vaccinations spread, Covid restrictions and the reopening of U.S. consulates at full capacity promise better days to come. Something that will be helpful in dealing with these cases, and indeed immigration cases in general, is that the US Citizenship and Immigration Service canceled a July 2018 memo from the Trump era that allowed immigration officers to refuse requests for services such as a visa application or an extension request. up front, instead of first looking for other evidence or issuing a notice of intent to refuse.

Family immigration

Referring to family immigration, the Biden administration recently announced that it would expand sponsorship eligibility for immigrant parents living in the United States with pending asylum claims to sponsor their children. U visa applicants who are victims of serious crimes and assist law enforcement will also be able to sponsor children while their U visa applications are pending. Legal guardians of children in Central America will also be allowed to file petitions.

Refugee developments

As for refugees, there has recently been a historic increase in the number of these migrants trying to cross the US border. Indeed, the number of pending immigration cases in the United States is growing every month with many more new cases added than completed, according to new data released by Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC), a non-profit research organization. lucrative that is part of Syracuse University. In general, the number of DHS cases in the court system continues to significantly exceed what immigration judges are able to handle, said Austin Kocher, principal investigator for TRAC. This left the immigration judges trying to function in a system that they believe is reaching a breaking point. There is a backlog of 1.3 million asylum applications and migrants continue to arrive. As one judge put it: “We hold death penalty cases in a traffic court.

Trying to reduce some of the stress involved, Attorney General Merrick Garland released a new policy saying immigration judges should stop following Trump-era rules that made it difficult for immigrants experiencing domestic violence or gangs to seek asylum in the United States. This move could make it easier for them to win their humanitarian protection cases and has been widely celebrated by immigrant advocates.

Vice President Kamala Harris recently visited Guatemala and Mexico to discuss the root causes of … [+] Central American migration. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Times via Getty Images stem immigration from Mexico to US border

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris is leading efforts to stem migration across the US-Mexico border by trying to identify and address the root causes of immigration. During her recent visit to Guatemala and Mexico, she urged Central Americans not to try to reach the US border while trying to give people a sense of hope that would encourage them to stay at home. At the same time, Samantha Power, head of the United States Agency for International Development, visited the countries of the Northern Triangle to announce new aid aimed at improving conditions there. Harris and Power have spoken out against endemic corruption in the region and the need for greater economic opportunity.

These are just a few of the developments that are moving the US immigration agenda forward. Hopefully Congress will be able to pass a more comprehensive immigration program in the days to come.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

