The politics behind the struggle for the franchise in the United StatesExBulletin





The right to vote has become the last partisan fight on Capitol Hill. Sarah McCammon of NPR speaks with electoral law expert Spencer Overton about how we got here and what the debate is about.

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

We begin today’s program by examining the politics driving the debate on voting rights. Democrats have proposed a sweeping voting rights bill that is expected to be introduced next week, despite the lack of the 60 votes needed to overcome the threat of obstruction from Republicans. Just this week, West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, a key vote in the equally divided Senate, offered compromises to rally more Republicans to the bill. It is after expressing his own dissatisfaction.

But Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Republican of Kentucky, said his party would not support the bill, doubling down on the argument that the federal government should not dictate how states organize their affairs. elections. It comes as Republican lawmakers in several states have passed new voting restrictions.

For more on how we got here, we now turn to Spencer Overton, professor of law at George Washington University and expert in electoral law and chairman of the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, a think tank non-partisan. Thank you very much for joining us.

SPENCER OVERTON: Thank you.

MCCAMMON: So there’s been a lot of back-and-forth in Congress this week, most of it centered around West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and the compromises he offered to try to get more Republicans on board. It seems unlikely. And so first, I would just like your reaction to the events of this week.

OVERTON: Well, I think the only way to get a bipartisan compromise on these election bills, these voting bills, is if there’s a realignment within the Republican Party establishment. . Right now there is a battle within the party itself. We see it with President Trump and Project Lincoln. Biparty electoral reform really depends on whether the future of the Republican Party is controlled by those who use government to restrict the freedom to vote and prevent competitive elections or by those who want to use the concepts of limited government and free competition to reach out and appeal. to an increasingly diverse America.

In the 1960s, we saw the Democratic Party undergo such a realignment by outright rejecting the Southern Dixiecrats and joining many Republicans in passing the Voting Rights Act of 1965. And that’s the kind of realignment we need to see. today in the Republican Party to have a real prospect of electoral reform.

MCCAMMON: You mentioned the Voting Rights Act of 1965. As you know, in 2013 the Supreme Court struck down certain provisions of the Voting Rights Act. These were the ones that required certain states to obtain federal government approval before changing local electoral laws and procedures. How do you think this decision affected the way we talk about this issue now?

OVERTON: Well, immediately after that ruling, several states enacted restrictive laws that prevented some communities from participating to the extent that they have done so in the past and before. And I think even now we have a scenario where we had, you know, a historic turnout in the last election. And the response to that has been a variety of restrictions that are really anti-election restrictions, you know?

This is not a partisan issue because a majority of Americans, including a majority of Republicans, support the ban on partisan and racial gerrymandering. A majority of Americans are in favor of reducing long lines at polling stations. They support the strengthening of the law on voting rights. But politicians oppose it because of the impact on election results.

And again, we want politicians to focus on the issues and bring forward arguments and policies that you know help all Americans instead of just playing by the rules for electoral advantage.

MCCAMMON: One of the issues that has been very controversial is the issue of voter identification. In his compromise, Senator Manchin proposes changes to the voter identification laws. His idea is that ID should be required, but he would allow something like a utility bill as ID. Many Republicans, however, still disagree with this idea. They argue that the government should not tell states how to run their elections. Do they have a point?

OVERTON: No one objects to voters having to prove who they say they are in order to vote. The problem is the manipulation of laws by extremist politicians, like those rules in Texas that say you can use a firearms license to vote but not a student ID to vote. The problem arises when extremist politicians attempt to win elections by intentionally devising identification requirements that disproportionately prevent some Americans in targeted communities from voting freely.

Right now we need a level playing field in federal elections. Your freedom to vote unfortunately depends on your postal code. These federal standards like the For The People Act as well as the Manchin Compromise – they provide federal standards for federal elections – not for state or local elections but for federal elections – which create a more level playing field for federal elections , whatever your color, whatever zip code you live in. These federal reforms would overturn state laws that seek to restrict the freedom to vote. And they basically level the playing field.

MCCAMMON: Aside from the kind of massive Republican Party realignment you’ve asked for, is there any common ground on this issue that perhaps could bring together some short-term lawmakers or compromises that might be helpful?

OVERTON: Well, I think Joe Manchin is in the best position to do it based on his position, and he offered a compromise. So it looks like the conservative Democrats or, you know, the moderate Republicans are in the best position to start this conversation in terms of compromise. Joe Manchin tried, and he was rejected. And, you know, he raised the possibility of putting filibuster reform on the table if Republicans don’t compromise in good faith on important issues that could result in many Americans being excluded from democracy.

MCCAMMON: This is Spencer Overton, professor of law at George Washington University, expert in electoral law and chairman of the Joint Center think tank. Professor Overton, thank you for your time.

OVERTON: Thanks.

