Where is the UK entry ban?





Travelers from England can find it with a flashlight in Schiphol. Environmental Protection Agency’s photo.

Anyone looking for passengers in a country where the dreadful type of coronavirus started in Schiphol on Wednesday morning should do their best. Finally, Craig, 53, from Newcastle is a man of few words. When asked about the purpose of the trip, he replied “business”. When asked where he works: “On the boat.” To work in the port of Rotterdam, he underwent two PCR tests: in Schiphol, which is required by the government of the UK and the Netherlands, which is required by the employer. “Of course both are negative.”

“There are new problems besides the coronavirus,” Lute said at a press conference on the new mutation on Tuesday evening. Extensive testing is being conducted in the municipality of Lansingerland and Charlois County in Rotterdam to prevent local outbreaks. But while we scan here, the tab for the UK is still on, critics say. Why don’t you turn off the faucet?

It turns out that in Schiphol the opening distance of the faucet is not so bad. Sliding doors leading to the empty arrival hall are basically opened for pilots, flight attendants and ground staff. There are a few passengers on each flight staring at the signs looking for the next transport or a cup of coffee. Few passengers come from the UK.

Oilrig

Ackermann, 54, goes to work. He has just returned from an oil rig off the coast of Aberdeen, Scotland. Being exempt from work, unlike other passengers, there was no need to take the exam when returning to the Netherlands. I had to take a test when I arrived in Aberdeen. There I slept in a hotel one night and went to an oil rig the next morning. You live in some kind of quarantine there anyway. Moreover, the number in the north of England is lower than the number in the south.

Ackermann understands the criticism of the current policy very well. The Dutch government urgently invites international travel only when absolutely necessary. But necessity turns out to be a flexible concept, he says. Also, the central government website has a long list of exceptions that do not require you to provide negative test results.

Meanwhile, concerns are growing at the Dutch Flight Attendant Association. Flight attendants and crew unions want to assure KLM that all passengers have been tested negative and properly screened.

No food and drinks

Another point of discussion is the services KLM still provides on flights to the UK. A spokesperson said: “This strain is more contagious than the ‘normal’ virus. In fact, each moment of contact is too many. Also, in this case, a maximum of two hours is possible for a one-hour flight. Guests do not exceed their seats on such short trips. I understand that it is wise not to.

The Dutch Cabin Crew Association (VNC) is not satisfied with the fact that flights to London, a new highly contagious type of coronavirus, are continuing.ANP. video

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines announced Wednesday morning that flights will not be canceled due to the virus. “We are following government policy and will continue to fly unless there is a ban,” a government spokesperson said over the phone. KLM has a discouragement policy for individual travelers. Airlines warn potential travelers about government policies and do not advertise flights to destinations with red or orange symbols. The spokesperson said flights to and from the UK were primarily essential for aid workers, diplomats, ship crew and cargo.

public holidays in london

19-year-old Sam Davies doesn’t fall into this category. An economics student from Maastricht University went to London on vacation to visit his family. “If they banned flights from the UK, I would understand,” he says. “People who come to Amsterdam just for the coffee shop will be at home anyway.” There were about 50 passengers on his plane.

Upon arrival in the Netherlands, Davies had previously taken exams in England, but had to take them to be sure. The British are surprised that the Dutch government does not strictly monitor travelers being quarantined upon arrival. In the UK, all inbound travelers are required to submit a form showing their place of residence. This makes it easy for the government to keep track of who is where.

Davis was also quarantined for 10 days. ‘It’s not cute, but it should be. I haven’t made any other plans already.

