



Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure to abandon reform plans after Conservatives at the national and local levels have condemned the party’s shocking defeats in Chesham and Amersham by-elections.

Liberal Democratic candidate Sarah Green won the seat with 8,000 votes, overturning a 16,000 Conservative majority in a contest sparked by the death of her homeroom teacher Dame Cheryl Gillan.

Regional factors played an important role in the seismic outcome, including concerns that the HS2 rail route through the Buckinghamshire constituency and planning changes could reduce the green protection of the Chilterns.

“The concerns about the plan and HS2 were big and clear,” said Conservative co-chair Amanda Milling.

“There is no doubt that this result was a warning shot,” she wrote to the Telegraph.

Former Environment Minister Theresa Villiers wrote in the same newspaper, urging ministers to “use this as an opportunity to reconsider their approach to reform initiatives.”

“The result of this by-election will pave the way for reducing housing targets in London’s suburbs and southeast,” she said.

“We need a fairer distribution of new homes across the country than pushing thousands more into the crowded South. We need to focus more on redevelopment sites in urban downtown areas.”

Image: PM’s proposal means that new developments in ‘growth areas’ will automatically receive planning permits.

Mr Johnson’s proposal would see the country split into planning zones, where new developments in “growth zones” selected as needed, in part by algorithms, are automatically licensed.

Residents will also lose the ability to challenge specific proposals while retaining only the right to question the entire development plan.

The prime minister said his reforms were “misunderstood”, arguing that young people have a right to the percentage of homeownership enjoyed by their parents’ generation.

Increasing housing construction is also seen as a way to maintain conservative support in the former Northern Labor seat, which helped achieve his majority in the last election.

But in the Southeast, where demand for housing is soaring, lawmakers and activists warn that conservative voters are being marginalized, and Mr Johnson risks taking them for granted.

Image: Greenbelt status for this site was downgraded in 2019 and currently 103 homes are planned.

Congressman and former Chairman of the Chesham and Amersham Conservatives, Graham Harris, accused the central government of failing to explain its goals.

“There’s a lot of emotion here, trying to keep the greenbelt’s true character, and the government hasn’t fully explained the need for all the additional housing,” he told Sky News.

“There is a problem here, the infrastructure is limited, the roads are too crowded, and people want to preserve the town center. The government also says we need to see more apartments.

“People moved here because the green space is open and they don’t want to see it expand into the London suburbs.”

Susan Jamson is one of those concerned.

Her home in Hazlemere overlooks land designated as the Green Belt and separates the village from neighboring Holmer Green.

However, Greenbelt status has been downgraded to allow for development in 2019, with 103 homes planned on the site.

“I know people need housing. I’m not against development,” she said.

“What I am against is where you join a village, a densely populated place, no infrastructure. We have no doctors, no schools, no roads, it takes hours to get anywhere.

“How can you put a house in a house and then think about the infrastructure later?”

Image: Susan Jamson’s home in Hazelmere overlooks land designated for greenery.

Winchester, Hampshire faces similar real-world and political challenges.

It’s a Conservative-owned spot on the list of controversial and controversial Liberal Democrats’ goals for new housing development.

Former Conservative MP Ian Tait said he is now campaigning for social housing in the city and the law must be changed to address the housing shortage.

“I personally don’t want to build for architecture because the countryside is a finite commodity,” he said.

“But because cheap houses are built with higher densities, you can actually build quite a few houses without losing a lot of open space.

“And I think there is a moral requirement to have adequate housing to serve our population.”

There is no quick solution to the UK’s drastic housing crisis, but underestimating traditional conservative support is by no means part of the government’s plan.

