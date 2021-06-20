UK’s Sunak Considers Annual Pension Increase Limit – Sunday Times





British Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak is considering blocking an increase in old-age pension payments by close to 6% as part of a broader effort to curb spending by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Sunday Times newspaper reported. .

Under the pension promises of the Conservative Party’s 2019 election campaign, the state pension will be increased by the highest inflation rate, wage growth, or 2.5% each year.

Due in part to the distortions of the coronavirus pandemic, annual wages from March to April will increase by 5.6% per year, resulting in an additional £4 billion ($5.5 billion) per year in future pensions.

The Sunday Times said the Treasury wanted to break the link between pensions and wages for a year.

“The pensioners will do very well,” said an unnamed minister for the paper. “It’s not that difficult politically to smooth it out for a year.”

The Sunday Times said Sunak was too worried about the potential cost of £5 billion a year for the elderly social welfare plan to be discussed later this week, plus the extra cost of a new government yacht boosting UK exports.

An anonymous official has been cited for describing financing the yacht as “a complete and complete shit show.”

A spokesperson for the British government said on the report that “the Prime Minister and Prime Minister are working closely together and are stuck in one of the most difficult times any government has faced since World War II”.

“We always ensure that all government spending provides value for money to taxpayers.”

Sunak said in a television interview on Wednesday that the pension would be reviewed at the end of the year. read more

The British government borrowed £300 billion last year, equivalent to 14% of gross domestic product, the most since World War II.

Sunak has repeatedly said he wants to put public finances in a more sustainable position as the economy recovers amid concerns about rising interest rates.

The Sunday Times said Sunak was opposed to raising the capital gains tax. The government has already promised not to raise key tax rates on income tax, national insurance and value-added tax, limiting its ability to increase income.

($1 = 0.7242 pounds)

Report by David Milliken; Edited by Daniel Wallis

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos