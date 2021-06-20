2021 US Open start times, pairings: full field, schedule set for Round 4 at Torrey Pines





LA JOLLA, Calif .– The main event has arrived. The final round of the 121st US Open has arrived, and Torrey Pines delivered an incredible standings to take advantage of the third major championship of 2021.

The last five couples are spectacular, but the undercard is also quite strong. Patrick Reed and Tommy Fleetwood secure a Ryder Cup duet. The same goes for compatriots Sergio Garcia and Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain, who were teammates in the last cycle. Patrick Cantlay and Adam Scott will try to see who empties him the most. Jordan Spieth-Martin Kaymer and Brooks Koepka-Sungjae Im are also solid couples who complete the festivities before they get to those who can fight and win that major.

The big dogs are late, and all of them are great. (It’s an unintentional rhyme.) There’s a lot of story at stake for these last 10. Dustin Johnson is trying to reach three majors and Rory McIlroy to four, while co-frontman Louis Oosthuizen, Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau seek their second each. Matthew Wolff is trying to win his debut at 22. Everyone has something different on the table for what should be a grand finale.

Check out the full start times for Sunday’s final round at the 2021 US Open below, and check out this week’s US Open TV schedule here.

US Open 2021 start times, Sunday pairs

9:30 am – Wilco Nienaber 9:41 am – Fabian Gomez, Jimmy Walker 9:52 am – Matt Jones, Kyle Westmoreland 10:03 am – Phil Mickelson, Greyson Sigg 10:14 am – Taylor Montgomery, Rick Lamb 10:25 am – Tom Hoge, Marc Leishman 10:36 am – Stewart Cink, Hideki Matsuyama 10:47 am – Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood10h58 – Wade Ormsby, Troy Merritt11h09 – Akshay Bhatia, Patrick Rodgers11h20 am – Charley Hoffman, Jhonattan Vegas11h31 – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Sergio Garcia11h42 – Gary Woodland, Edoardo Molinari11h53 – Shaner Lowry, 12h12h, Kevin Kis – Adam Hadwin, Dylan Wu12: 15h – Matt Fitzpatrick, Dylan Frittelli12h26 – Bubba Watson, Branden Grace12h37 – Rikuya Hoshino, Chez Reavie12h48 – Robert MacIntyre, Charl Schwartzel12h59 – Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay1: 22h – JT Poston, Si Woo Kim 13:21 – Daniel Berger, Joaquin Niemann 13:32 – Richard Bland, Guido Migliozzi 13:43 – Lee Westwood, Brian Harman 13:54 – Lanto Griffin, Chris Baker2:05 pm – Martin Kayme r, Jordan Spieth 14:16 – Harris English, Justin Thomas2: 00 27 – Brooks Koepka, Sungjae Im 2:38 p.m. – Francesco Molinari, Ian Poulter 2:49 p.m. – Paul Casey, Kevin Streelman 3:00 p.m. – Xander Sc Chaudele, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 3:11 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson 3:22 p.m. – Matthew Wolff, Jon Rahm 3:33 p.m. – Scottie Schefflereau, Bryson DeChambeau, Bryson DeChambeau – Rory McIlroy, Russell Henley 3:55 p.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Mackenzie Hughes

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos