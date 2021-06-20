COVID-19: Pilots criticize ‘ridiculously cautious’ travel rules and claim that British aviation sector is now Europe’s worst hit UK News





Pilots are urging urgent action after claiming that the government’s “ludicrous and prudent” travel restrictions have caused the British airline industry to be “the worst hit in Europe”.

The British Air Pilots Association (BALPA) has accused ministers of appearing to be “willfully attacking” the sector with measures imposed during the pandemic.

The union is urging the government to open “US routes and European vacation destinations”, which the government has blocked for “no evidence to the public,” and “take action”.

Image: Heathrow Airport was much quieter than usual due to the pandemic.

BALPA members will join their peers from the aviation and travel industry as part of Wednesday’s National Travel Day event, which is designed to support a safe return to international travel during the peak season to the UK government. “.

The number of flights to and from the UK fell by three-quarters compared to 2019, according to the European Union’s analysis of official European air traffic data for June.

The union said the study found that Gatwick and Manchester airports were the worst-affected in Europe, with Heathrow and Stansted lagging behind.

BALPA claims that 860,000 jobs in the UK air travel and tourism sector are either lost or at risk of losing jobs, according to figures from the International Air Transport Association World Trade Organization.

“It’s official,” said union secretary-general Brian Strutton. The British airline industry has been hit hardest in Europe by the UK government’s ridiculous and prudent restrictions on international travel.

“Hapless ministers deliberately attack aviation and show them all to harass the public with mixed messages over the summer break.

“BALPA is calling for the UK government to take action and open up US routes and European vacation travel destinations that it has blocked without public evidence.

“If the country is to better recover from the epidemic and build new international relationships with partners for trade and travel, we will need a thriving aviation industry. There is no time to hide behind task forces and reviews.”

Image: Pilots are calling for emergency action from the government.

Wednesday’s “Action Day” is designed to put pressure on the UK government to “return safely to international travel on time during peak season”.

The aviation and travel industry wants governments to maintain a “strong red list for anti-transformation” while increasing the number of countries on the green list.

They also want the government to offer tailored financial assistance packages, including extensions of additional assistance, for those working in areas of need.

Those participating in the Day of Action are urged to take the message to the MP.

Image: Gatwick is said to be one of Europe’s most severely affected airports.

Pilots will also join the action at Heathrow, Bristol, Edinburgh and Manchester airports.

A government spokesperson said: “We are aware of the difficult times faced by all transport sectors as a result of COVID-19, and this has put in place an economy-wide support package, including an estimated £7 billion in aid that is expected to help aviation. That’s why: Transport sector by September 2021.

“We continue to work with the aviation sector to help them get through this period and encourage them to take advantage of the unprecedented package of support measures available.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos