Macy Gray calls for new American flag that represents “all of us” – deadline





On Saturday, Macy Gray posted an op-ed calling for an overhaul of the American flag.

She opened the piece, written for Market Watch, observing that the Confederate flag, which was created as “a symbol of opposition to the abolition of slavery”, recently turned out to be “tired.”

“We don’t see it much anymore,” she wrote. “However, the 6 [of January], when storms rained on the country’s most valuable hut, waving Old Glory – the memo was received: the American flag is its replacement.

The Grammy winner then addressed President Biden, Vice President Harris and members of Congress directly. “The American flag has been hijacked as a code for a specific belief. God bless these believers, they can have it. Like the Confederates, it is tattered, dated, divisive and incorrect, ”she wrote. “It no longer represents democracy and freedom. He no longer represents ALL of us. It’s not fair to have to honor it. It’s time for a new flag.

Related Story Kat Graham, Alex Pettyfer and Macy Gray to star in romantic thriller “Forget To Remember”

Gray then gave a visual breakdown of our current flag, suggesting that if there had been 50 stars on it for a long time, there should be 52. In his opinion, an additional pair of stars should go to Washington, DC and Puerto Rico, which she noted. have “lobbied for a state” for decades.

“Both were refused, because statehood would allow elected officials from each territory to sit at home. Assuming the DC representatives are African American and the Puerto Rican representatives are Hispanic, the ultimate assumption is that those elected officials would be Democrats, ”Gray wrote. “That alone is racist.”

Then there are the white stripes on the flag, which were meant to represent “purity and innocence,” according to the Smithsonian. “America is great. It’s beautiful. Pure it isn’t, ”Gray wrote. “He’s broken and in pieces.”

In her opinion piece, Gray also gave a detailed description of the flag, as she believes it should be. “What if the stripes are off-white?” What if there were 52 stars to include DC and Puerto Rico? What if the stars were ALL of us – your skin tone and mine – like the melanin scale? ” she said. “The blue square represents vigilance and perseverance; and the red stripes represent bravery. America is all of those things. So what if those elements on the flag remained?

In her piece, Gray included a sketch of the American flag that she believes would be more suitable for America today. She concluded things by reminding readers that the current version of the flag was designed in 1959, by a 17-year-old named Bob Heft. At the time, there were only 48 states, although Hawaii and Alaska were “state-ready” and ended up being included, as stars, in Heft’s design. “He designed a NEW flag with 50 stars for the future because things had changed,” Gray wrote. “Sixty-two years later, in 2021, we have changed and it is time for a reset, a transformation. The one who represents all the states and all of us.

Gray’s editorial was published on Juneteenth. Just this week, President Biden signed a law that made this day to commemorate the end of slavery a federal holiday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos