Refugees are more likely to become self-employed in the UK. This plan gives them business education | UK News





A pilot scheme that has helped 112 refugees to get entrepreneurial education has been expanded.

Supported by home offices and the National Lottery Community Fund, the scheme supports refugees from idea stage to business start-up for one year.

After success, three of the four institutions offering workshops have secured a total of £1.7 million to expand their demonstration sites.

The Entrepreneur Center, which oversaw the project, hopes to help 585 more refugees over the next 18 months.

“We had 112 people running the program, 25% of them started during the pandemic and 40% were preparing for the aftermath,” said Matt Smith, director of policy at the center.

The Center for Entrepreneurs says the pilot has proven that tailored business assistance for refugees works and is now calling for it to go further.

Smith added: “What we need now is the commitment and cooperation at the national level from businesses, banks, local authorities and the third sector to ensure that all interested refugees have access to this important support and rebuild their lives through entrepreneurship.”

Image: Ms Salih traveled from Eritrea to England.

Nejat Salih is a 28-year-old refugee from Eritrea who has benefited from the scheme.

She arrived in the UK in 2016 after a long and tumultuous journey through the deserts of Sudan before finding safety in London.

Ms Salih said: “All I had was my talent and the will to do something.”

But talent alone was not enough.

Like many refugees, Salih struggled to get the support she needed to start a beauty business.

“As a refugee, it’s not easy for me to go and ask for a loan or investment,” she said.

Ms Salih eventually got funding and support from the pilot and has been self-employed for over a year.

She said: “With my business here in the UK, I feel a sense of belonging and doing something.

“I’m not just expecting, I’m actually giving.”

Image: Ms Salih says running her own business in the UK makes her feel like she belongs.

According to a study by the Center for Migration, Policy and Society (COMPAS), around 23% of UK refugees are self-employed.

This compares to 15% of British-born.

COMPAS director Carlos Vargas-Silva said this is because refugees are often discriminated against when looking for work.

“It’s harder to get a job as a refugee employee,” says Vargas-Silva. “That’s why you’re more likely to be self-employed.”

“The first option is not to adapt to this discrimination in the labor market.”

Refugees often arrive from places of conflict or war, Vargas-Silva says the UK has a good record of accepting refugees, but once they get here, more needs to be done to support them.

He continued, “If you’re in this country, you want them to be successful. Otherwise, it’s going to be expensive for the government.

“We really want to stand by their side and make it easier for them to participate in the labor market and do a better job.

“It’s a humanitarian decision at first, but ultimately an economic decision for success.”

