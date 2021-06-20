Richardson wins US 100-meter title





History links

Eugene, Oregon Former LSU sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson won the US 100-meter title on Saturday night at Hayward Field with a time of 10.86 to earn her place on the US team for the Tokyo Olympics.

She came out of the first round on Friday night with a fluid time of 10.84 before setting a windy weather of 10.64 in the semi-final on Saturday. She turned around and ran the final about 90 minutes later and clocked a winning time of 10.86.

Richardson becomes the fifth LSU sprinter to win an American 100-meter title, joining Aleia Hobbs (2018), Muna Lee (2008), Dawn Sowell (1989) and Sheila Echols (1988).

Richardson will then compete in the US 200-meter trials on Thursday, June 24, in the first round of the 200-meter at 8:31 p.m. CT. The 200-meter semi-finals will take place on Friday, June 25 at 6:25 p.m. CT, and the 200-meter finals will be held at 9:24 p.m. CT on Saturday, June 26.

All other US Olympic test results can be viewed at lsusports.net.

The champion pic.twitter.com/4DyDHOVi3B

– LSU Athletics (@LSUTrackField) June 20, 2021

REMEMBER THE NAME.

Let us introduce you to the newest member of the US Olympic team: Sha’Carri Richardson. @ Usatf | # TrackFieldTrials21 x #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/O2wvaRgI8X

– #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 20, 2021

“I am very blessed and grateful … My family is my everything. My everything until the day I am finished.”

Sha’Carri Richardson with so much emotion after winning a spot on the US Olympic team. @ Usatf | # TrackFieldTrials21 x #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/8ujBpBSwVC

– #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 20, 2021







