UK inflation could soar to more than 4% this year, Thinktank warns. inflation





According to the Solving Foundation, governments must prepare for a surge in inflation this year that will lower household living standards and push more low-income families into poverty.

Inflation is set to rise above 4% in the next few months as the economy opens up and consumers begin to spend some of the savings they have accumulated over the past 16 months, the think tank says. Rising prices will cut average household income by 700% by early next year, with low-income families being the worst affected.

Ministers also have plans to reverse the 20-week rise in universal credit introduced in April, the foundation said without government action, a greater increase in poverty is expected.

About 6 million people claimed universal credit last month, an increase of nearly 100% over pre-epidemic totals and before the first lockdown triggered duplication and short-time work. The 20 cuts per week will be implemented in the fall.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation measure jumped sharply from 1.5% in April to 2.1% in the 12 months to May, according to figures from last week. The Bank of England and most city economists predict inflation will rise to around 3% over the rest of the year before falling to the central bank target of 2% next year.

At the time of budget execution in March, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), an independent forecaster for the Treasury, predicted inflation would stay at around 2% over the next year.

Contrary to the consensus view, however, the Resolution Foundation says that prices could rise at a faster rate as demand for goods and services surges as consumers spend more of the savings they have accumulated through lockdowns than previously anticipated. .

The situation could worsen as high levels of vacancies and shortages of raw materials and critical components such as computer chips put pressure on prices.

Bank of Englands chief economist Andy Haldane, one of nine members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said earlier this month that the beast of inflation has stalked the land again and Britain faces a perilous moment.

Bank of England’s Andrew Haldane said the beast of inflation is stalking the land again. Photo: REX / Shutterstock / Rex / Shutterstock

James Smith, director of research at the Resolution Foundation, said the recent surge in prices in the US presaged high inflation in the UK. With the US experiencing its fastest rise in inflation in nearly half a century and the UK experiencing a sharp rise, many are increasingly concerned about the possibility of price movements.

Inflationary pressures in the UK may not be as stark as in the US, but inflation could also break through the 4% mark this summer, far exceeding OBR and bank expectations.

The temporary nature of this inflation spike means banks can look into it and avoid an early rate hike. But the 700 hits to living standards mean households, he said, and the government can’t ignore them.

Inflation reached 5% in 2011 and then fell to zero in 2012. At its last meeting in May, the MPC signaled that interest rates are once again hitting historical lows and that inflationary gains are expected to be temporary.

Smith adds: The minister could start this fall by canceling the planned universal credit cuts, which will only increase the financial strain on the family. Household income pressure at the end of this year poses a major threat to the current recovery, if only temporary.

