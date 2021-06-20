The US Open ranking is a beauty across three rounds; is it time to report the carnage?





SAN DIEGO Most uniquely, Mike Davis and Jason Gore watched their work early on Saturday.

Davis, the future former general manager of the USGA, and Gore, the affable former PGA Tour winner turned director of player relations, found themselves in the first group at the time as a caddy and a non-competitor. . scorer, respectively, to Torrey Pines, alongside Akshay Bhatia.

It was no longer theoretical.

It’s interesting, because I’ve walked with hundreds of umpire groups, but it’s different when you’re actually with the player, I mean right above the player, Davis said. Sometimes [Gore]actually said, “How do you think this is playing out? “

What they saw, up close and personally, was a lesson that would give and allow, even slightly. The south course is a US Open venue in every way, but on Day 3 Davis, Gore & Co. opted for a soft touch.

US Open: open field scores | Full coverage

Paul Casey carded an early 67 to make it onto the big board and Rory McIlroy tied him later in the afternoon to enter realistic competition at a major for the first time in at least three years.

When the marine layer lifted and the last pieces fell into place, the southern course had played an average of 72.4 points for the third round, almost a stroke and a half nicer and smoother than Friday.

This was all on purpose, but Davis offered an ominous warning: we want to make sure they know it’s not the farmers. [Insurance Open]we wanted to play a US Open, he said.

This is normally the USGA code for playing time is over and those who have seen the tough side of Torrey Pines know that Sunday’s result is undoubtedly tied to how the USGA plans to set up the course. south for the last lap.

BY Doug Ferguson June 19, 2021 @ 9:30 p.m.

Mackenzie Hughes and Louis Oosthuizen brought memories of roaring Tiger Woods back to life on Saturday at the US Open at Torrey Pines.

With three players Mackenzie Hughes, Louis Oosthuizen and Russell Henley tied for the lead at 5 under, 17 more within five strokes of that mark and a perfectly perfect forecast from Southern California, the USGA has the luxury of being able to create the finish she wants.

I think it depends on what they’re doing with the setup, Casey said. I hope they don’t go with all kinds of pins they can think of and all the long, hard t-shirts, all that sort of thing. If they’re receptive to letting guys go and get something, yeah, why not?

The alternative is also an option and even with shorter tees and fan-friendly hole locations on Saturday, there were still plenty of traps waiting for the picky eaters.

Richard Bland, the 48-year-old Englishman who played Rocco Mediate through two rounds at this US Open, battled for a 77 on Saturday to go from a tie for first place to a tie for 21st; and Matthew Wolff, whose unfiltered honesty about the challenges he has faced over the past few months was as refreshing as it was liberating, fell apart with a 2-over 73 and is two steps back.

Ease is relative to a US Open and a few red scores in the standings don’t mean the USGA has gone slack.

2011 felt like a walk in the park compared to that, said McIlroy, who won by eight strokes, under-16, at the US Open ’11. This is the only tournament in the world where you pump a bogey in the fist.

BY Ryan Lavner Jun 19, 2021 at 7:38 PM

Rory McIlroy entering a major tournament on Sunday with a legitimate chance of winning has been a rare occurrence since McIlroy’s last major victory.

And that’s from a player who tied the card of the day on Saturday.

Regardless of how the course is refined for the final round, all the ingredients are in place for another spectacular finish at Torrey Pines.

Tied with McIlroy at under 3, defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, who dominated Winged Foot last year for his first major championship. For DeChambeau, a move to something more like the US Open on Sunday would likely play out.

I hit the driver almost every hole, depending on where the flag is, he said. I think the Winged Foot game is kind of what’s going on this week so far.

Highlights: United States Open 2021, 3rd round

A shot behind DeChambeau is pre-tournament favorite and impressive golf historian Jon Rahm. Trying to live up to the 2008 championship on the south course, where Tiger Woods beat Mediate on a broken leg in a marathon on Monday, is still a zero-sum game, but the Spaniard sees similarities.

Three strokes back is not that much of a difference. If I remember correctly, Rocco had two or three hits in 2008 and he forced the playoffs, said Rahm, who also pointed out that the last time he started a final round at Torrey Pines three strokes back (2017 Farmers Insurance Open) he won.

Davis and Gore didn’t reveal any setup secrets after their cameo between the ropes early Saturday, but based on history and a general understanding of what the USGA is trying to accomplish, identify the best in the world. , without embarrassing them, players should probably prepare for a more traditional test of the US Open, which at Torrey Pines means long, rough and longer holes, firm and fast greens, and a lot of drama.

