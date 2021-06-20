The Telegraph’s main headlines of the day





1. Exclusive: Matt Hancock puts Boris Johnson in the dark about the success of a Covid vaccine.

Matt Hancock did not inform Boris Johnson of a major public health UK (PHE) study showing the effectiveness of the vaccine against Indian or Delta strains at a key meeting to decide whether to extend Covid restrictions, The Telegraph may disclose.

The Telegraph understands that the health minister was aware of the PHE data three days before four senior ministers, led by the prime minister, met last Sunday and decided whether to postpone the scheduled reopening of June 21 until July 19. the whole story.

2. Tory voters want a return to fiscal discipline, says defeated candidate Chesham

Boris Johnson’s candidate said many conservative voters have dumped the party over concerns that they will preside over “a bloated public sector that stifles businesses and demands higher taxes” in the Chesham and Armersham by-elections.

Peter Fleet, a Tory candidate who was beaten by Liberal Democrats in the Buckinghamshire seat, said for the Telegraph that many want Johnson to return to “traditional conservative values”, including “financial discipline.” Read the full text.

3. Judges can be freed from European human rights rulings.

British judges will be told that they will no longer be bound by European human rights rulings under major reforms being considered by government review.

The Telegraph, having reviewed human rights law for the first time in 20 years, understands that it weighs on proposals to curb the influence of the European Court of Human Rights in the UK. Read the full text.

4. Smiles and cheers as the Queen returns to Royal Ascot

Missing the first four days, the Queen returned to her beloved Royal Ascot on Saturday.

But while she was warmly welcomed by the crowd, perhaps she should have spent the day 500 miles north of the famous racetrack. Read the full text.

5. The boycott of GB News shows that we cannot take democratic values ​​for granted, says Oliver Dowden.

GB News’ advertising boycott shows that the UK can no longer take basic democratic values ​​for granted, the culture minister warned.

Oliver Dowden, who wrote for The Telegraph, said that “a minority of vocal Twitter” targets “free and diverse media” and “the right to object.” “We will not allow that to happen,” the cabinet minister promised. Read the full text.

