Eagles, tongue orchids: why are these rare species here in England? | Birds





The boat has been chartered. Weekend preparations canceled. And hundreds of twitchers aiming to see the very rare bird in the UK have been praying that the recently arrived birds will stay long enough to be seen in the flesh.

The bird in question is the Egyptian eagle. Although it is the smallest family in Europe, it still boasts a wingspan of 1.7 meters and is much smaller than the golden eagle. The reason for all the excitement is that this is only the third Egyptian vulture seen in the wild in England. And surprisingly, it was discovered for the first time since 1868. The one found in Essex was shot by a farm worker who saw a strange bird among the geese.

So it’s no surprise that it took the UK’s twitching community into a frenzy when it appeared on Tresco on Scilly Isles last week. Scilly Birder Will Wagstaff, known for her striking blonde punk hairstyle, described her as looking like 1980s pop star Billy Idol. Was seeing an eagle for Wagstaff one of my dreams? Moment. It’s incredible to see a bird you haven’t seen in England in over 150 years and suddenly realize you’re watching.

However, this is not the first rare raptor to appear unexpectedly in England. Last summer, the bearded eagle, one of Europe’s largest raptors, unexpectedly arrived in Derbyshire. Hundreds of people walked the Peak District to see the birds, ignoring lockdown restrictions. The eagle eventually returned safely across the channel, despite the danger of being shot illegally by the landowner.

Less spectacular species also arrive on our shores. Last week, news broke out on the rooftop of the Nomura International Bank in the city of London about a colony of the first small-flowered tongue orchids in the UK in over 30 years. It may seem rare to see one of Britain’s rarest flowers here, but resident ecologists point out that the orchid seeds are incredibly small and light, so they may have drifted off the Mediterranean in the south wind. Or, as he suggested, it may have been brought to London from the soil used to create the bank rooftop garden.

A rare orchid found on the rooftop of Nomura Bank, City of London. Photo: Nomura

Wild flowers aren’t the only smugglers to accidentally arrive from continental Europe. One of the most common butterflies in the world, the long-tailed blue has been increasing along the south coast in the past few years. However, while many of these butterflies may be truly wild, other butterflies are being imported either as eggs or pupae on plants that are accidentally brought to commercial nurseries from Europe.

A deliberate but informal introduction also raises concerns. As Guardian writer Patrick Barkham pointed out last fall, individualistic enthusiasts who have captured rare butterflies and then secretly released them to new locations are muddying the waters when evaluating species that naturally arrive here. Nigel Bourn, chief scientist at Butterfly Conservations, says: Such introductions can cause confusion and divert actions from other conservation priorities, which in the end do more harm than good.

Controversy over which new arrivals are natural and have been helped deliberately or accidentally is further confused by the climate emergency. Many birds, butterflies and other insects are migrating northward due to rapid temperature rise. Some stop on the French coast and do not want or cannot cross the strait. Others, such as the southern migratory hawker dragonfly and the willow emerald damselfly, colonized southern England. Meanwhile, a trio of small, large white and bovine egrets of once exotic waterfowl are now common around our home on Somerset Levels.

As butterfly expert Matthew Oates points out, invertebrates are particularly responsive to rising temperatures. Warm-loving winged insects push their limits in response to climate change. Moths and dragonflies are particularly good at it, like some hoverflies and butterflies.

However, as climate change is known to be anthropogenic due to the large use of fossil fuels, it is debatable whether the extension of the range of these species can be explained as truly natural.

The warming climate is just one of the many threats the Egyptian vulture faces, making it extremely vulnerable to poisoning, persecution and frontline clashes during its biannual 5,000 km trip from southern Europe to sub-Saharan Africa.

In recent decades, the world population of this species has declined to 12,000. Eagle status has recently been downgraded to endangered, two steps away from global extinction. In Europe, it has declined by more than half over the past 50 years, mostly found in Spain and Portugal.

Back on the Isle of Scilly, some wondered if the Egyptian vulture was a truly wild individual or if it came from a French reintroduction plan that would help increase the declared population. In the favor of birds, as Wagstaff reports, it arrived coincidentally with the invasion of a lady butterfly drawn from continental Europe in a warm southeasterly current.

Good news for twitchers. The bad news is that the vultures appear to have left the island, and who knows where they are going. So, if you live in the south of England, it’s worth exploring for the next few days to find one of the rarest birds to fly over British airspace.

Stephen Moss is a naturalist and writer, running a Masters in Nature and Travel Writing from Bath Spa University. His latest book is Skylarks by Rosie: A Somerset Spring (Saraband).

