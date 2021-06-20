



A former Conservative MP has launched a ferocious assault on Prime Minister Johnson, calling him a lousy governor.

A brilliant former spokesman for the British House of Representatives, John Burkot left the Conservatives and joined the opposition Labor Party to launch a ferocious assault on Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In an interview with the Observer newspaper published on Sunday, the former congressman said the Conservative Party under Johnson was reactionary, populist, nationalistic and sometimes xenophobic.

Bercow, who stepped down from his ten-year open resignation in October 2019, said he joined the Labor Party a few weeks ago because he shared Labor values.

I am motivated by support for equality, social justice and internationalism. It’s a labor brand, he said. The conclusion I have reached is that this government needs to be replaced. The reality is that Labor is the only way to achieve that goal. There are no other reliable options.

Bercow described the prime minister as a successful activist but a poor governor.

I don’t think he has a vision for a more equitable society, a thirst for social mobility, or a passion to do better for many who are less fortunate than himself. I said more and more people were tired of lying, tired of empty slogans, and tired of failing to deliver.

order, order

Bercow served as Buckingham’s Conservative MP for 12 years before being elected as a speaker in 2009, making him the youngest person in 100 years.

Famous for his shouts of order, gathering raucous lawmakers, Bercow found himself in the midst of more than three years of intense parliamentary debate over Britain’s exit from the European Union.

He outraged the ruling Conservatives with a series of decisions that plagued Brexit and considered Remain’s side in favor.

The 58-year-old vehemently denied taking sides, but was praised by pro-Europeans and worldwide followers for his judgment and great personality.

His later speaker was overshadowed by charges of harassing a member of Parliament, which he denied.

