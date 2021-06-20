2021 US Open odds for Sunday: surprising PGA picks, predictions of proven model that has managed six majors





The first two major golf tournaments of 2021 produced surprise champions with Hideki Matsuyama winning the Masters and Phil Mickelson winning the PGA Championship. There could be another when the dust settles at the 2021 US Open on Sunday. Mackenzie Hughes, Louis Oosthuizen and Russell Henley are tied for the lead at 5 under par in three rounds at Torrey Pines. But some of the PGA Tour’s most proven stars are lurking behind it. Other contenders for the 2021 US Open entering Sunday include defending champion Bryson DeChambeau (-3) and Rory McIlroy (-3). Jon Rahm (-2) and Dustin Johnson (-1) are also four shots from the head.

The latest 2021 US Open odds for Sunday from William Hill Sportsbook Oosthuizen, who had an eagle at the No.18 hole on Saturday, as a favorite at 15-4. McIlroy and DeChambeau are both on 5-1. With such an intriguing mix of players near the top of the leaderboards, you’ll want to check out Sunday’s US Open predictions from SportsLine’s proven computer model before locking in your picks for the 2021 US Open.

SportsLine’s prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour last June. In fact, he’s well over $ 9,000 on his best bets since the restart, pinning tournament after tournament.

At the Masters in April, McClure scored Jon Rahm’s top 5 (+250) as well as Corey Conners’ top 10 (+550). McClure’s best bets brought the Masters over $ 450.

Plus, McClure was all over Daniel Berger’s victory at +1,400 in his best bets at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. McClure also won Viktor Hovland (+2,500) at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. It was one of the many huge calls he has made over the past few months. He also finished profitable at the 2020 US Open, hitting two of his best bets, including a top-five +1100 bet on Matthew Wolff.

That same model also nailed six huge majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed their golf choices has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2021 US Open is heading into Round 4, SportsLine has simulated the Final Round 10,000 times, and the results have been surprising. Head over to SportsLine now to see the planned 2021 US Open standings.

Model’s best 2021 US Open predictions for Sunday

Huge shock the model calls it: Oosthuizen, a major champion and Vegas favorite entering Sunday, stumbles and fails completely outside the top five. Oostuizen opened with a 67 on Thursday, but then fell back a bit with a 71 on Friday. He had a respectable first 17 holes on Saturday, but it was the Eagle at No.18 that propelled him to this spot.

And while that should give him some momentum for Sunday, the model ultimately doesn’t see him being in the mix at the end. The 38-year-old hasn’t won a major championship since the Open Championship in 2010. It’s also his only victory on the PGA Tour. And although he spends a lot of time on the European Tour, he hasn’t won it since 2018. With many top PGA Tour players on the hunt, the model does not recommend Oosthuizen for betting on the US. Open 2021 Sunday.

Another surprise: Jon Rahm, a 12-1 long shot, has a solid title race. He finishes higher than his chances suggest, making him a solid value pick for Sunday. His 72 on Saturday put him 2 under par for the tournament and three shots ahead. However, he shot a 69 on Thursday, and another round like this would put him squarely in contention.

He’s recently played one of the best golf courses on tour and likely would have won the Memorial two weeks ago had he not tested positive for COVID-19 with a six-stroke lead after round three. Now at 12-1, higher odds than he came in with on Thursday (10-1), the model identified him as a valuable pick to come from behind and win the 2021 US Open.

How to make the 2021 US Open Sunday picks

The model is also targeting four golfers with 2021 US Open odds of 25-1 or higher who will make a surprising run, including a huge shot longer than 50-1 that ranks in the top 10. Anyone who supports these underdogs could. hit big. . You can only see them here.

So who will win the 2021 US Open? And what long shots stun the golf world? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see the expected 2021 US Open standings, all from the model that has nailed six golf majors and is well over $ 9,000 since the restart.

US Open 2021 odds for Sunday

Louis Oosthuizen 15-4Rory McIlroy 5-1Bryson DeChambeau 5-1Russell Henley 15-2Mackenzie Hughes 9-1Jon Rahm 12-1Scottie Scheffler 22-1Dustin Johnson 25-1Matthew Wolff 25-1Xander Sc Chaudele 25-1Collin Morikawa 28-1Brooks Koepka 40-1Justin Thomas 60-1Christiaan Bezuidenhout 60-1Kevin Streelman 80-1Paul Casey 100-1Sung-Jae Im 125-1Jordan Spieth 150-1Ian Poulter 175-1Francesco Molinari 200-1Richard Bland 200-1Brian Harman 250-1Lee Westwood 300-1

