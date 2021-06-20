Catastrophe stalks Afghanistan as US and UK rush to exit | Simon Tees Dahl





A military retreat from Afghanistan is problematic as much as British (1842) and Red (1989) troops paid for it. The cliffs of Khyber Pass are home to many memorials and plaques to foreign powers that deviated or defeated. Withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 America has yet to burn. But the march to the exit nevertheless turned into a ruthless sprint.

Most Americans will welcome an accelerated end to an unpopular war. But it anchors their hopes and the future of their homeland to Western support in the fight against Taliban and Islamic terrorism, and causes catastrophe for the Afghans who believed in the promises of state-building of George W. Bush and others.

The fight is currently spreading like wildfire from area to area. There are no peace agreements, no power distribution, no blackouts in Afghanistan, or growing fears of fires across the country, but Americans are still leaving.

There are two unavoidable questions. What achieved sustained income after spending too much blood and treasure? And what the hell happens next?

When U.S. President Joe Biden set a deadline for withdrawal on September 11, exactly 20 years after the al-Qaeda attacks that triggered U.S. intervention, the Pentagon decided to get out as soon as possible. Britain and other NATO allies are following. Currently, by mid-July, all foreign and most of the 17,000 American contractors are expected to disappear.

The prospects for the vast majority of Afghans who do not support extreme religious views and misogynistic feudal doctrines are simply terrifying. Civilian casualties increased by 29% from January to March compared to 2020. Government figures recorded 4,375 terror-related deaths in May.

April. Among the civilian victims last month, 50 schoolgirls from Kabul’s Shiahazara district were deliberately targeted by Sunni militants. Aid workers, polio immunologists, journalists, and especially women are also selected. The terrorist’s hate agenda is too clear.

The Afghan Armed Forces, trained in the West, are struggling. 26 bases, short of ammunition and supplies, reportedly surrendered to the Taliban last month. An elite special forces commando was wiped out in the Faryab area last week. One of ANA’s greatest strengths is that air power evaporates as offshore technical and logistical backups melt.

Western politicians, including Britain, are blindfolded. They don’t want to discuss what’s going on.

Entire states such as Uruzgan and provincial capitals such as Kandahar and Helmands Lashkar Gah were fought by British forces. Even Kabul itself may not be safe for long, according to a depressing CIA and military intelligence assessment.

A proposal for the US to send combat aircraft and armed drones from nearby countries to support future Afghan ground forces was rejected last week. General Frank McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, warned that even before Kabul crashed, post-evacuation airstrikes would be limited to responding to terrorist plans that threaten the U.S. homeland.

These unusual restraints reflect the Department’s inability to find alternative bases within reasonable striking distances. Pakistan, who secretly supports the Taliban and was eliminated with the US in 2011, does not want Americans to return.

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, which previously hosted U.S. forces and spies, are unlikely to do so again for fear of attacking Russia. Iran is out of the question.

The absence of a credible post-revocation security plan is consistent with the absence of an agreed political path. Doha talks between the Taliban and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani have yielded little to no results. Demands from Taliban leaders to guarantee citizenship and girls’ education have not been met.

The US claim that the Taliban refuses a safe haven for al Qaeda and the Islamic State’s repetition of Afghanistan have also been ignored. Rather, senior Afghan officials say these Sunni groups are working together. What is the Taliban’s goal? total victory.

China and India share concerns that Afghanistan could again become a regional terrorism hub, according to the CIA. Beijing has provided investment and vaccines as it seeks another link in its Belt and Road Empire masterplan. China’s nightmare is that Afghan-based jihadists join forces with persecuted Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

More and more divisions are taking place. During the civil war in the 1990s, the ethnic groups that made up the Northern Alliance oppose the new Taliban takeover. Ahmad Shah Massoud, son of Panjshir’s messenger, Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was assassinated by the Taliban two days before the 9/11 attacks, says the mujaheden are ready to fight.

Afghanistan’s escalating violence destabilizes the region, adds hunger and migration to the existing problems of covid, drought and climate change, creates a new refugee surge, destroys equal rights and justice for war crimes, and destroys the western and betray the sacrifices of Afghan soldiers. . But for now, it’s a very realistic prospect.

Western politicians, including the British (who are withdrawing aid as well as the military), are blindfolded. They don’t want to see, let alone discuss what’s going on. NATO promised last week training and funding future security forces and said it will continue to support Afghanistan. Step back.

Disaster engulfs the Afghan people. Nato claims that a new chapter has begun. It is true, but it is the cause of fear, not pride. The United States and its partners have achieved little in terms of permanent development, and even that meager legacy is now threatened. Defense Secretary Robert Gates under Bush and Barack Obama pleads: If the US military leaves, the situation will undoubtedly worsen. We cannot turn our backs. But he is a lonely voice.

What should I do? I have been writing about Afghanistan for over 30 years. Ive reported in the country and personally witnessed poverty and suffering. I don’t know the answer. Who is it? But whatever the outcome, sticking out of the house is definitely not the case.

