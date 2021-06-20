The newly restructured UK could be a happy legacy of the transition to telecommuting | Rowan Moore





Here is a dream. From now on, more people will work more from home. This means you can live further away from large, pressured and expensive metropolis centers, especially cities like London, for the same commute per week. Manchester, Bristol or Edinburgh.

Such workers can find an affordable place to afford more space, perhaps a garden, an asset that becomes more important if they work from home. For many, it can make the difference between being able to buy a house and forever chasing the mirage of impossible ownership in expensive capital.

There are many jobs where remote work isn’t possible, but in nursing, for example, it’s likely more than a fad for the privileged few. As reported last week, the government is considering making telecommuting the default option that employees have the right to request. 63% of directors’ association members said they plan to work from home one to four days a week.

These workers, who spend four out of seven days where they live, will contribute more to the economic and social life of their communities than the average commuter or weekend person. Last summer, there was a slight government-led panic over the blow to Pret a Mangers interests as the business district was displaced by the pandemic. But would it be better in almost every way if people buy lunch and coffee from local businesses? Or did they spend the money they saved on something else, all on their Pret sandwiches and lattes?

Rather than talking about the famous scenic spots that have raised Cornwall’s high prices due to the epidemic, the Cotswolds and well-to-do city dwellers seek out an idyll of digitally connected countryside. In these places, access to housing for local residents, which is already limited, is farther away. Rather, the dispersal of human and economic energy from overheated centers could go to many cities and towns where a larger population and more investment could be beneficial: Southampton, Ipswich, Coventry, Nottingham, Sheffield, Cardiff, Possibilities.

These are places where the past is left behind by Victorian investments in parks and galleries, theaters, market halls, beautiful scenery and historic buildings. Streets with mature trees except where they were cut by local authorities contractors. A typical housing stock could be from the 19th or early 20th century. A brick terrace with a garden, a serviceable and popular type, basically equivalent to 7 digits per house in London. Elsewhere you can sell it for a tenth.

If this dream comes true, one of the most esoteric and intractable problems of British social and political housing will be solved, at least in part. In the decades since at least Margaret Thatchers Environment Minister Nicholas Ridley began talking about greenbelt mitigation, successive governments have struggled with the unstoppable force of housing demand and a meeting of stationary objects resisting development in the area. most needed. As voters in Chesham and Amersham made clear, nothing has changed. Most residents of the countryside and suburban southeast do not want to build a house near them, and the government concerned about building a beautiful home does not convince them. A well-run country should be able to build well-planned neighborhoods on the green belt in a way that benefits everyone, but that’s not the country we live in right now.

So why not embrace a future that can meet a good portion of housing demand without having to build a new one? Where can you stop the decline of a well-documented downtown by bringing new residents into town centers and suburbs? Can some live in the conversion of empty retail space? This will have significant environmental benefits. As you now realize later, when you build a house, you generate a significant portion of your carbon emissions and energy consumption over the life of your house.

Some of these changes were already happening before the pandemic. Fast trains and high London prices have made some Midland towns attractive for commuters. The coastal towns of Kent and Sussex, such as Margate, Ramsgate and Hastings, were taking people away from the capital. Remote work makes this pattern possible on a much larger scale. Not everything will be easy. Most obviously, this dream could be an example of gentrification on a national scale, subjecting entire cities to processes that took place in London areas like Shoreditch and Brixton. That coastal town has the term income earner DFL or Down From Londons, which is entirely unfavorable. Or FILTH Failed In London, Try Hastings in one city.

One problem with gentrification can be alleviated when remote workers are widely dispersed geographically. This is a strong pressure and invaluable burden on a relatively small number of small communities. Also, this migration will help not all creative industry hipsters, but office workers in a variety of businesses, many of them in their 30s looking to find enough space to start a family.

But the worst thing about gentrification is the unequal distribution of costs and benefits. Residents and businesses are being pushed back by rising rents, while a small number of landlords and early adoption earners are making money from rising real estate prices. In principle, a planning system can do something about it, such as protecting existing uses or capturing some of the increase in value that occurs when a store becomes a home and diverting money towards affordable housing and other public good.

Unfortunately, the recent relaxation of these conversion controls has made constructive planning more difficult. But perhaps the government will find it beneficial to enable the rebalancing of countries that may come to work from home. It can help soothe and level up Blue Wall voters.

I’m hesitant to propose a policy that could hold this administration in power forever, but the wise encouragement of urban renewal through remote work can do so.

Rowan Moore is an Observers architecture critic.

