Father’s Day: UK’s best dad jokes voted Do you agree? | UK News





The best dad jokes in the world may be revealed after thousands of “funny” dads fight in a no-funny competition.

More than 2,700 gag-loving dads have submitted their best or worst jokes in celebration of Father’s Day.

#BestDadJokes went viral on Twitter when my father fought to win the Aldi Mamia Best Dad Joke contest.

Image: Grandpa jokes are also popular among grandfathers.

Stand-up comedian Mark Watson took part in the competition judging, and Bedworth, Warwickshire picked Austin May’s two fathers as overall winners.

Here’s his winning joke:

I rented a limousine once and when it arrived the driver walked away! “Excuse me. Won’t you drive me?” That guy said the price didn’t include a chauffeur…d spent £400 on a limousine and no need to hire a chauffeur!

Other things Mark likes are: • Why does a man fall into a well? I can’t see well! • What did the pirate say on his eighty birthday? “Aye Matey!” • Someone stuck my card pack – I don’t know what to do with it. • What do you call a zombie who cooks stir-fries? Dead man wok-ing • I wondered why Frieze Rain kept looking so big and hit me • Standing behind the customer at the ATM, he turned around and said, “Can you check the balance?” – So I pushed him. His balance was not very good. • Why did the scarecrow get an award? Because he was standing in his field! • What did Daddy Buffalo tell his son when he left for work? Bison • Two men entered the bar. The third guy bowed down. • What do you call a blind dinosaur? Doyouthinkhesaurus!

Image: Men across the country will share their dad jokes on Father’s Day.

Explaining why they make the ideal dad joke, Watson said: “The perfect dad joke has to be the same part nerd and cheese. It’s supposed to embarrass your kids to be in the same room as me, but still make them laugh. That’s ok. Balance!

“When I was judging this contest, I was keeping an eye on a joke that was so bad and actually good.

“You don’t have to be a dad to make a dad joke, but I think saying really terrible things is a rite of passage when you’re a dad.”

