When is it going to end? : an American industrial city devastated by the displacement of jobs abroad | Business





Incredulity. Distraught and traumatized.

Some of the words Joe Gouzd, president of United Steelworkers Local 8-957, used to describe what he and hundreds of other workers felt after their 56-year-old pharmaceutical plant in Virginia closed. -Western, sending between 1,500 and 2,000 jobs in India and Australia.

The Viatris Factory in Chestnut Ridge, just outside of Morgantown, has been in business since 1965, providing well-paying jobs in one of the poorest states in the Americas. And the timing of the shutdown infuriates workers.

It is the last generic pharmaceutical manufacturing giant in the United States, and executives are relocating our jobs to India for more profit. What will it do to us if we have another pandemic? said Gouzd.

It also causes a political row, with Congress being accused of inaction and workers denouncing the profits in front of the people.

When is this going to end, losing American jobs? Every politician you hear is part of their political platform: Jobs, National Jobs, Domestic Manufacturing, Return of Jobs and Manufacturing in America, Gouzd said.

The offshoring of jobs has taken on new political weight since the election of Donald Trump. But his record in power was just as poor as that of his predecessors.

While the United States doesn’t track all jobs lost to offshoring, the Department of Labor is counting the number of workers seeking help under a federal law designed to help those harmed by trade.

According to Reuters, in Trump’s four years, those petitions covered 202,151 workers whose jobs were moved overseas, just less than the 209,735 workers covered under Obama.

Biden has proposed taxing companies that outsource jobs, but it remains to be seen whether he will be successful. Viatris could prove to be his first big test.

The union is fighting to prevent the plant from closing, calling on elected officials to reassign the plant through the Defense Production Act of 1950. It has also criticized elected members of Congress for ignoring their calls for help for no other reason. that stakeholder return on investment, said Gouzd, who has also worked at the plant for 22 years.

The local union section represents around 900 workers. Families are going to be forced to move out, possibly selling their homes and moving out of West Virginia. Here we were going to get rid of 2,000 high paying jobs in north central West Virginia, taking $ 150 million to $ 200 million out of the local economy because of lost income.

Less than a month after Mylan merged with Pfizers Upjohn to form Viatris, the company informed the union of its intention to shut down the plant and send the work overseas, as part of a plan billion dollar restructuring. Mylan reported $ 3.9 billion in profits in 2019 and over $ 1 billion in quarterly profits before the merger. The plant is expected to end manufacturing on July 31, when the majority of the workforce will be laid off, with shutdowns expected to be completed by March 31 of next year.

Carla Shultz, 60, worked at the factory for 13 years and worries that she is not ready to retire, but too old to return to college or be able to find another job with wages and benefits comparable.

Thanks to her work, Shultz was able to receive chemotherapy tablets for her mother; the same drug would have cost his family $ 7,000 per month with no benefits for his job. During the pandemic, her mother caught coronavirus and is currently hospitalized, on oxygen and in need of 24-hour care.

It added a lot more stress to our already stressful situation of taking care of our family. I also take care of my three grandchildren, two of whom are of school age. But they often came home while schools were closed due to Covid, Shultz said.

My sister and I take turns looking after my mother. I help out during the day after leaving work by taking a nap when I can and keeping my night schedule. It’s not easy to follow, but we are doing what we have to do for our families.

Chad McCormick, meeting secretary for Steelworkers Local 8-957, has worked at the plant since 2001, but now expects to be forced to find a much lower paying job to stay in the area, where his family has lived since. decades.

I have been here for over 20 years. I have since married, had three children, and built a house, McCormick said. It’s just devastating, and a lot more people than I thought are now considering moving.

The West Virginia legislature passed a bill calling on Gov. Jim Justice and Joe Biden to save jobs. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Marco Rubio introduced the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Review Act to conduct a study on America’s overdependence on foreign countries in the pharmaceutical industry, but none of the West Virginia Senators sponsored the bill.

According to Gouzd, Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito has ignored calls to work with Biden officials to save the factory, and Democrat Joe Manchin, whose daughter was Mylans chief executive until his retirement in 2020, has also ignored their requests to get involved and help. .

Viatris cited the plant closure as part of a global restructuring initiative and said it was exploring alternatives outside the company’s network.

The phasing out of manufacturing operations at Morgantown was a decision the company did not take lightly and in no way reflects our sincere appreciation for the commitment and work ethic of the Chestnut Ridge employees, a he declared.

