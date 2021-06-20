COVID-19: ‘great hope’ restrictions may end as early as 5 July, UK may not be in third wave, vaccine experts | UK News





The UK could open “not later, but sooner” because so many people have been vaccinated, vaccine experts told Sky News.

Brendan Wren, professor of theology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said more than 81% of the adult population had their first coronavirus jab and 59% found it “very encouraging” to take both.

When asked that the success of the vaccine program won’t have to wait until 19 July for the UK to fully open up, he said: “We still have to be vigilant, but vigilance and vaccination are two words.

“So, if the numbers continue to be promising, I think there’s great hope for a July 5 opening.”

Image: People waiting in line to get vaccinated at London Stadium in West Ham on Saturday

But scientists have warned that the emergence of a new respiratory virus means a “very disastrous winter” is approaching for the UK and could mean further closures.

Professor Calum Semple of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), which advises governments, said children and the elderly will become more vulnerable to the pandemic by the end of the year.

He called it “the fourth winter,” and told Times Radio that “there’s been a sting in the tail since every pandemic.” This is because social distancing will reduce people’s exposure to common endemic respiratory viruses such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis.

“We’re going to have a pretty miserable winter because another respiratory virus will come back and bite us very hard,” he said. “But after that, it looks like it will be a normal business next year.”

Meanwhile, Dr Susan Hopkins, director of COVID-19 for the UK Public Health Department, has warned that “there may be further closures this winter” depending on whether hospitals are starting to become overwhelmed.

But she told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that “there may be alternative ways to manage this, with immunizations, antivirals, drugs, and tests that didn’t exist last winter.”

All lockdown restrictions in the UK will be lifted tomorrow, but Boris Johnson has announced a four-week delay amid rising cases of the delta strain of COVID-19.

The rest of the restrictions are now expected to be lifted on July 19, but the prime minister said on July 5 he would consider whether action could be taken two weeks earlier.

Official statistics show that the UK recorded more than 10,000 COVID cases daily over three days.

However, Professor Wren explained that the increase in cases appears to be “flattening out”. “The more we test and track, the more cases we can find. But if we look at the population as a general cross-section, the actual number by proportion may be less.”

Image: Professor Brendan Wren believes there is ‘great hope’ for all UK restrictions to be lifted on July 5th.

Experts said the number of people in hospitals with COVID-19 and “definitely serious cases” did not match the number of infections.

“There is clear evidence that the vaccine certainly works in older adults,” he added.

“The number of cases may increase, but the number of hospitalizations, deaths, or expected deaths is not consistent with the previous wave.”

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player.

PM: Roadmap delays will save ‘thousands of lives’

And when asked if the UK is experiencing a third wave of the epidemic, Professor Wren said, “I don’t think particularly. We expected it to increase as we gradually open up, but we wouldn’t call this a third wave.

“That number isn’t very big and given that a huge percentage of the population is protected, it’s unlikely to grow, and I think the population is more educated.

“I don’t think it’s going to be as massive a peak as it was in January and last year because we have better testing and tracking.”

Professor Wren said he was “very encouraging” that more than 700,000 vaccine reservations were booked the day the jab became available to people between the ages of 18 and 20 in the UK.

He added that the high percentage of British adults who were stabbed “will mean that we can open up sooner or later”.

