Triple Referral to UK Game Addiction Clinic in Year of Closure | mental health





The number of children and young people being treated for gaming addiction and disability has tripled compared to last year, and experts believe epidemics and containment have played a key role in the increase.

In 2019, a year after the World Health Organization (WHO) recognized gaming disorder as a disease, the UK’s first clinic specializing in treating children and adolescents with video game addiction was opened.

Figures obtained through the Guardian’s Freedom of Information request show that 56 people were admitted to the clinic between January and May of this year, compared to 17 in the same period last year.

Nightingale Hospital, a private hospital that specializes in treating mental health disorders, has seen an increasing number of individuals and referrals seeking treatment for gaming and technology addictions. The hospital doubled its inquiries about technology addiction between March-June and July-September 2020, mostly from parents looking to support their children. In 2021, hospitals quadrupled in inquiries.

Addiction therapist Patrick Maxwell at Nightingale Hospital said the epidemic had a serious impact, especially in young children, where technology addiction was more prevalent in the form of games.

I think the pandemic and its impact on homeschooling have exposed kids more to the screen time they had before. We believe that parental insecurities were caused by child observing, due to increased parental awareness of the screen time used by their children because they were at home.

Dr Henrietta Bowden-Jones, director of gaming addiction at the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said during the lockdown that school closures had a major impact on young people with gaming disorders.

many young patients [that] The loss of structure led them to play more compulsively for longer periods of time, detrimental to other interests and activities, including family time. For some patients, the expansion of gaming has changed family dynamics, and parental attempts to block games have resulted in children responding with anger and sometimes physical aggression.

Last year we put far more patients into care than we expected, and now we have to look at how we will support such a large number of parents and children.

The data is worrisome, said Dr. Linda Papadopolous, public relations officer at Internet Matters, an internet safety nonprofit. Over the past year, young people have relied heavily on devices for socialization and downtime, and while there have been many positives, parents may be concerned about the time their children spend online and the risks associated with it, she said. .

While the data is worrisome, there are a few key signs parents should watch out for to help their kids find a healthy balance before gaming becomes a problem. Some children may lack interest in their usual hobbies, spend less time with real friends, and struggle with schoolwork. Complainings of headaches and sleep problems can also be symptoms.

She added that it’s important for parents to talk to their children about game addiction from an early age so they can develop their own healthy boundaries.

