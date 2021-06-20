Four Gators advance to U.S. Olympic Trials finals and semi-finals





EUGENE, Ore. Four of the seven Gators competing on Day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials advanced to the next qualifying rounds of their respective events on Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Redshirt rookie Grace Stark, who finished fourth at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships last week, secured the first automatic qualifier of the evening after placing second in one of the 100-meter hurdles. Stark clocked 12.85 seconds to advance to the semi-finals, which is scheduled for Sunday at 9:03 p.m. ET with the finals scheduled for the same night.

On the distance front, Gator Great Cory McGee also advanced, finishing second overall in the 1,500-meter semi-finals. The UF record holder clocked a time of 4: 05.96 and will compete in the final round on Monday at 8:05 p.m. ET.

On the pitch, three-time Olympic medalist Will Claye won the semi-finals of the triple jump. It only took one attempt for the Gator to secure a place in the final, registering a mark of 16.85 meters (55 feet, 3.50 inches) [+0.7]. The final round of the triple jump is also scheduled for Monday evening, and it will take place at 7:40 p.m. ET.

In the 400 meters, Taylor Manson advanced to the final round with a qualifying time of 51.11 seconds. Manson will run for the chance to become an Olympian on Sunday night with the race scheduled for 10:06 PM ET.

Meanwhile, compatriot Talitha Diggs finished 12th overall with a time of 52.04 seconds, but did not reach the final.

On the men’s side, Ryan Willie also missed the cut. The Baltimore native finished just outside of qualifying time, having passed ninth place clocking 45.40 seconds in the last event of the night for the Gators.

Gator Great Jeff Demps, who opened the night for the Gators, was also the first Florida star to leave the trials. Demps was seventh in the third heat of the 100 meters with a time of 10.48 [2.0] seconds.

Florida currently has 10 Gators and alumni who will compete in the 10-day event, including reigning world champion Grant Holloway, US long jump champion Marquis Dendy and school record holder in high jump. length (indoors) Claire Bryant, among others.

See below for a full list of the Gators slated to compete in the remainder of this year’s US Olympic Trials, along with the day two results.

The top three in each event, as long as they meet the Olympic qualifying standard, will automatically earn spots on the United States squad for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Stark, McGee, Claye and Manson all reached Olympic standard in their respective events.

The matches were scheduled to take place last year but have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tokyo Games are scheduled to open on July 23.

2020 USATF OLYMPIC TRIALS MEETING INFORMATION (Eastern Time)

TV Broadcast Schedule Date Network Time Day 3 – Sunday June 20 NBC 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Day 4 – Monday June 21 NBC Sports Network 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Day 4 – Monday June 21 NBC 8:00 p.m. – 21 a.m. Day 7 – Thursday June 24 NBC Sports Network 9:00 p.m. – midnight Day 8 – Friday June 25 NBC Sports Network 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Day 9 – Saturday June 26 NBC 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Day 10 – Sunday June 27 NBC 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Second day Saturday June 19 (# indicates 1st round, * indicates semi-finals) Event Gators Time / Mark | Notes 100m (M) # 30. Jeff Demps 10.48 [2.0]

400m (W) * 7. Taylor Manson 51.11 | Advance to finals (time) 12. Talitha Diggs 52.04 400m (H) * 9. Ryan Willie 45.40 1500m (W) * 2. Cory McGee 4: 05.96 | Advance to finals (automatic) 100mH (W) # 12. Grace Stark 12.85 [-0.3] | Advance to semi-finals (automatic) TJ (M) * 1.Will Claye 16.85 meters (55 feet, 3.50 inches) [+0.7] | Advance to Finals Day Three Sunday June 20 Time Athlete Event 9:03 p.m. Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles Grace Stark (Semi-Finals) 10:06 p.m. Women’s 400-Meter Taylor Manson (Final) 10:43 p.m. Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles Grace Stark (Final) Day Four Monday, June 21 Athletes ‘event 7:40 p.m. Will Claye Men’s triple jump (final) 8:05 p.m. Cory McGee Women’s 1,500 meters (final) Day Seven Thursday, June 24 Athletes’ event 8:45 p.m. Claire Bryant Women’s long jump (qualifying) 9:00 p.m. 31 Kyra Jefferson Women’s 200-Meter (Round 1) 10 p.m. Cory McGee Women’s 800-Meter (Round 1) 10:32 p.m. TJ Holmes Men’s 400-Meter Hurdles (Round 1) Day Eight Friday, June 25 Athlete Round 4 p.m. Avione Allgood-Whetstone Javelin Throw women (qualifying) 4:30 p.m. Marquis Dendy, Will Claye long jump men (qualifying) 5:33 p.m. Grant Holloway 110 meters hurdles men (1st round) 6:02 p.m. Cory 800 meters women McGee (semi-finals) 6:18 p.m. TJ Holmes Men’s 400-meter hurdles (semi-finals) 7:25 p.m. Kyra Jefferson Women’s 200 Meter (Semi-Finals) Day 9 Saturday June 26 Time Athlete Event 6:30 p.m. Women’s Long Jump Claire Bryant (Final) 8:30 p.m. Avione Allgood-Whetstone Women’s Javelin (Final) 9:03 p.m. Grant Holloway 110 Men’s hurdles meters (semi-finals) 9:35 p.m. TJ Holmes Men’s 400-meters hurdles (final) 10:24 p.m. Kyra Jefferson Women’s 200 meters (final) 10:51 p.m. Grant Holloway Men’s 110 meters hurdles (final) Day 10 Sunday June 27 Time Athlete Event 7 pm Marquis Dendy, Will Claye Men’s Long Jump (Final) 7:52 PM Cory McGee Women’s 800 Meters (Final) Day 1 Friday June 18 (All events are 1st round) Gators Event Time / Mark | Remarks 400 m (W) 11. Talitha Diggs 51,74 | Advance to semi-finals (automatic) 16. Taylor Manson 52.37 | Advance to semi-finals (automatic) 400m (M) 6. Ryan Willie 45.34 | Advance to semi-finals (automatic) 1500m (W) 8. Cory McGee 4: 11.86 | Advance to semi-finals (automatic) Notes: Bold italics indicate current Gators

QUOTES FROM THE GATORS (Courtesy USATF Communications) Grace Stark About the race “I really liked my start, I was glad I got off to a good start. It’s something that I really tried to work on.

Rest before the next lap “Get medical treatment, flush the toilet and get a good night’s sleep. “

Cory McGee About the race “I entered the race knowing it had been a long time since I had made an American final.”

On the upcoming final “I’m super confident. I don’t want to think about it too much, I know I’m the fastest I’ve ever been, and I believe in the job I’ve done.”

On the work she’s done “The last two years with the Boss team when I came in I could barely go four miles at a pace of 6:10. Now I can do 10 at this rate. Having Joe (Bosshard) as a coach and training with my team has prepared me for now. Running with Dani Jones gives me a lot of comfort, so I feel like I have to share my trust with her. I don’t want to let her down. “

Upon his recovery, I’ll just take a deep breath. Getting to the final is the most stressful part, now I can relax, run and have fun. The heats are stressful, the finish is the fun part.

