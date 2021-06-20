The UK is stuck in the Covid slow lane as Europe and the US are dancing again.





Under New York State directives, Springsteen on Broadway and St James Theater will only accept evidence of an FDA-approved Covid-19 vaccine, the website says.

Berlin’s legendary nightclub also reopened on Friday. The dance, which is still banned even at weddings in the UK, is now allowed outdoors in the German capital and is limited to 250 people per venue.

This is a step in the right direction, said Lutz Leichsenring of the Berlin Club Commission. Being able to open up outdoor space was important to us. Aerosol researchers say we are relatively safe outside.

Berlin may be Germany’s party capital, but it’s not the first city in Germany to resume dancing. The Distillery Club in the eastern city of Leipzig reopened its dance floor for the first time a week ago as part of a pilot project.

There are no rules tonight, 30-year-old club-goer Philip Kögler told reporters as he took off a face mask on his way to the dance floor.

With the help of the EU Vaccine Passport Scheme, foreign holidays are also now back across Europe. Germany joined Italy and Portugal on Friday, adding Greece, France, Switzerland and most of mainland Spain to their green list.

The 45-year-old media expert Frank Schultz, heading to Mallorca this weekend, said he couldn’t wait. After a year, I just want to get away from it all.

The UK’s best-selling newspaper, Build, mocked the British on Friday for the prospect that they would enjoy the sun in Mallorca while locked up at home.

The twists of the towel war trump the newspapers as they recall the way the British hoped to have a beach when Britain was ahead of its winter vaccination race.

The only place Germans find it difficult to travel to Europe is the UK, which has been placed on the German Red List due to fears of the spread of the delta variant.

