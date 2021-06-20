Post-Brexit labor shortages hit UK cannabis production





The company, which owns the largest cannabis production site in the UK, has urged immigration policy changes following a labor shortage after it was removed from the visa system for farm workers.

Peter Watson, director of agriculture at British Sugar, which grows cannabis for use in epilepsy medicine in Wissington, Norfolk, blamed the hiring problem on the rules of the seasonal agricultural worker plan.

The labor problem comes from a surge in investment in cannabis companies after several countries, including the UK, legalized the use of medicinal products using plant extracts.

British Sugar’s business, which supplies licensed anti-epileptic ingredients to American Jazz Pharmaceuticals, is one of many agricultural companies that have stopped planning seasonal workers because they don’t grow food.

The plan, which is still piloting, has allowed British farmers this year to bring in 30,000 workers from abroad for up to six months for harvest. It aims to replace some of the overseas workforce that previously arrived under EU free movement.

Watson said: “It is disappointing that we have had a very difficult year due to the shortage of workers in our greenhouse.

“Our seasonal colleagues live on site during growing and harvesting and have historically employed people from all over the UK and Europe,” he added. “The restrictions on pilots this year mean we’re having a hard time recruiting people.”

He said British Sugar wants the government to expand its plans to non-edible crops next year. “We want a long-term commitment from the government that the labor demand for growing pharmaceuticals is treated in the same way as growing food,” he said.

Audrey Elliott, employment and immigration partner at law firm Eversheds Sutherland, said the exclusion is hitting companies that grow plants for pharmaceuticals and companies that do research on new, more disease-tolerant or higher-yielding crops.

“The nature of this job, which requires focused work and field life for a short period of time, may not be attractive or feasible for many people,” Elliott said.

Chris Tovey, Chief Operating Officer, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, UK © Jason Alden/Bloomberg

British Sugar uses heat and carbon dioxide from sugar production at its Wissington plant to grow cannabis in an 18-hectare greenhouse under a contract with GW Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals in May.

Jazz is the only group working on a commercial scale in the UK to provide licensed drugs, the most tightly regulated segment of a growing market to supply legal cannabis related products. Plants are bred to have high levels of CBD compounds, which may help control some forms of epilepsy.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals acknowledged the problem but said it was still able to meet its drug supply obligations.

Chris Tovey, Chief Operating Officer at Jazz Pharmaceuticals UK, said: “Our growing partner has experienced some fluctuations in seasonal worker availability this year, but this has not affected our production or production.

In a report last week, lawmakers moved licenses for medical cannabinoids from the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Ministry of Health and Social Services to spur growth in the sector and help the UK [roughly] The billion-pound pharmaceutical industry”.

Until the UK left the EU single market and customs union on December 31, at the end of the Brexit transition period, farms relied on free movement in the EU to hire short-term workers.

Under the new immigration regime that focuses on the hospitalization of skilled and high-skilled workers, agriculture is the only sector with plans to attract low-skilled workers. This often aims to address the acute shortage of UK workers willing to perform low-wage work.

Flower growers have previously said that the lack of labor forces the flowers to rot.

The Interior Ministry said the terms of the plan would not change. “There are currently no plans to expand the scope of seasonal worker pilots beyond edible horticulture, and employers should focus on training and investing in their domestic workforce rather than relying on offshore labor.

