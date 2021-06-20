The coming stock week: the US economy never returns to “normal”





The index is made up of 37 national indicators and seven state-level indicators that track measures such as consumer credit, jobless claims, vacancies, domestic air travel and occupancy. hotels.

The latest reading shows America is getting closer to “normalcy,” but the last mile will be tough. Although various states have removed the restrictions of the pandemic era, life as it was has not fully resumed.

In fact, the pandemic may have changed some fundamentals of the economy in such a way that it never returned to “normal”.

For example, many people still work from home and could continue to do so indefinitely. While some companies are ordering their staff back to the office, others are adjusting to a new standard of remote working and a more geographically diverse workforce.

Another part of the back to normal index that can be changed forever is travel. People are excited to resume their vacations as vaccination rates rise in the United States and countries around the world reopen for tourists, but business travel might not pick up in the same way.

After more than a year of virtual appointments, companies may be less inclined to send staff around the world. Moody’s Analytics doesn’t believe business travel will return to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon, which in turn will affect air travel and oil demand.

“We are tracking the return to something that we might not come back to,” Matt Colyar, associate economist at Moody’s Analytics, told CNN Business.

Unemployment benefit claims are still around double what was considered normal before Covid. They “are still very high and they have to come down,” said Colyar.

States that have been particularly affected by the pandemic, such as the economic powerhouse of New York, still have much more room for improvement compared to other parts of the country. They will probably remain a drag on the index.

This does not mean that the US economy will not regain its pre-pandemic size and strength. In fact, the speed of the rebound is unprecedented in modern times. But we are moving towards a new kind of “normal”.

In order for the Return to Normal Index to reach 100%, some components will need to catch up even more ground while others are lagging behind.

Investor Overview: The characteristics and characteristics of this new economy have major implications for investors. Identify areas for growth and you can identify the companies most likely to benefit.

A backlog at Chinese ports could ruin your holiday shopping

Global trade is always a mess. My colleague Laura He reports from Hong Kong:

The acronavirus outbreak in southern China has clogged ports critical to global trade, causing a shipping backlog that could take months to clear and lead to shortages during the year-end shopping season.

Chaos began to unfold last month when authorities in southern China’s Guangdong Province canceled flights, locked up communities and suspended trade along its coastline to bring a rapid spike in cases under control. of Covid-19.

The infection rate has since improved and many operations have restarted. But the damage has been done.

The latest: Yantian, a port about 80 kilometers north of Hong Kong, handles cargo that would fill 36,000 20-foot containers every day. It was closed for almost a week at the end of last month after infections were discovered among dockworkers. While the port has reopened, it is still operating below capacity, creating a huge backlog of containers awaiting departure and ships awaiting docking.

The congestion in Yantian has spread to other container ports in Guangdong, including Shekou, Chiwan and Nansha. All are located in either Shenzhen or Guangzhou, the fourth and fifth largest container ports in the world. The domino effect creates a huge problem for the global shipping industry.

Yantian’s backlog “adds further disruption to an already stressed global supply chain, including the significant maritime portion of it,” said Peter Sand, chief shipping analyst for Bimco, an association of ‘shipowners. People “may not find everything they were looking for on the shelves when shopping for Christmas presents later in the year,” he added.

China, China, China: There’s no denying that for investors to truly understand the global economy, they need to pay attention to China.

That’s why we’re so happy that CNN is launching a newsletter on Monday called Meanwhile in China. Our reporters in Hong Kong, Beijing and around the world will bring subscribers three editions per week with the latest news on China’s rise, analysis of what it means for the world, and predictions of what might happen next. You can register by clicking here.

following

Monday: Amazon Prime Day begins

Tuesday: sales of existing homes in the United States

Wednesday: sales of new homes in the United States; EIA crude oil inventories; KB Home Earnings

Thursday: jobless claims in the United States; Income from Rite Aid, Darden Restaurants, Nike and FedEx

Friday: US personal income and expenses for May; CarMax gains

