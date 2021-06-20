COVID-19: UK reports another 9,284 coronavirus cases and 6 deaths | UK News





Official daily statistics show that the UK has reported 9,284 coronavirus cases and 6 additional deaths.

Yesterday’s 10,321 cases had 14 deaths, compared to last week’s 7490 cases and 8 deaths.

Another 280,241 people got their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 236,363 got their second dose.

This means that 42,964,013 people received their first jab and 31,340,507 were fully vaccinated.

The total number of deaths within 28 days of testing positive in the UK since the beginning of the pandemic is 127,976.

That figure is near the end of the week when everyone 18 and over can now schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 700,000 appointments were booked on Sunday, the day the jab became available to all adults.

Brendan Wren, a vaccine expert at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said on Sunday that the UK could open its doors sooner due to high vaccine intake.

He said more than 81% of the adult population stung and nearly 60% of adults taking both doses were “encouraging”.

When asked that the success of the vaccine program won’t have to wait until 19 July for the UK to fully open up, he said: “We still have to be vigilant, but vigilance and vaccination are two words.

“So, if the numbers continue to be promising, I think there’s great hope for a July 5 opening.”

Image: The NHS is preparing for high demand as anyone over the age of 18 can book a COVID-19 vaccination jab in the UK.

The UK was intended to celebrate the lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions tomorrow, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has delayed the move to July 19 due to a growing number of cases.

These cases have increased mainly due to the spread of the delta strain first discovered in India.

The prime minister said on Monday that the postponement of the fourth stage could allow more people to get a second jab.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos