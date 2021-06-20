US Open: British tee time and Torrey Pines final, competing against Rory McIlroy





ory McIlroy is bidding at the US Open on Sunday to end a massive drought dating back seven years.

Since his memorable Open and USA PGA Championship double in 2014, the Northern Irish player has had some of golf’s biggest stages of glory, but he’s well positioned to take on serious responsibilities on his final day at Tory Pines.

McIlroy, who won a major at the 2011 US Open at the Congressional Country Club in the United States, shot a 4 under 67 on Day 3 of the competition and is just two strokes ahead of Round 4 in California.

Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes and Louis Oosthuizen are on a three-way draw with a five-under-leigh, and a 50-foot eagle putt on Saturday’s 18th green sparked more confidence than expected. A very interesting conclusion to the tournament.

However, no leader will sit comfortably as he defends US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau with McIlroy under 3

Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Matthew Wolff are extra strokebacks with dangerous players under 1 including world No1 Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

US Open 4th Round Teatime

(Sunday 20 June – always BST)

1441 – Fabian Gomez, Jimmy Walker

1452 Matt Jones, Kyle Westmoreland

1503 Phil Mickelson, Grayson Sig

1514 Taylor Montgomery, Rick Lamb

1525 Tom Hoge, Mark Rishman

1536 Stewart Sink, Hideki Matsuyama

1547 Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood

1558 Wade Ormsby, Troy Merritt

1609 – Akshay Batia, Patrick Rogers

1620 Charlie Hoffman, Joe Nathan Vegas

1631 Raphael Cabrera Bello, Sergio Garcia

1642 Gary Woodland, Edoardo Molinari

1653 Shane Laurie, Kevin Keithner

1704 Adam Hadwin, Dylan Wu

1715Matt Fitzpatrick, Dylan Fritelli

1726 – Bubba Watson, Brandon Grace

1737 Rikuya Hoshino, Chez Levi

1748 Robert MacIntyre, Charl Schwartzel

1759 Adam Scott, Patrick Cantleley

1810 J.T. Poston, Siwoo Kim

1821 Daniel Berger, Joaquin Niemann

1832Richard Bland, Guido Migliozzi

1843 Lee Westwood, Brian Harman

1854 Lanto Griffin, Chris Baker

1905: Martin Kaimer, Jordan Spieth

1916 Harris English, Justin Thomas

1927 Brooks Kepka, Im Seongjae

1938: Francesco Molinari, Ian Poulter

1949 Paul Casey, Kevin Strilman

2000Xander Schauffele, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

2011Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson

2022 Matthew Wolff, John Lam

2033: Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau

2044: Rory McGill Roy, Russell Henry

2055Louis Oosthuizen, Mackenzie Hughes

