DeChambeau within reach of second consecutive US Open





By JOHN MARSHALL AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Bryson DeChambeau’s attempt to repeat himself as the US Open champion nearly derailed in a first round filled with wild practice and shoddy irons.

The muscular golf ball murderer gathered late in this round, used a dream swing thought to play better in the next, and went in the right direction on moving day when several top players got it wrong.

What about that, Brooksy?

DeChambeau had his first round bogeyless in a major championship on Saturday, shooting a 68-under-3 at Torrey Pines to move with less than two head shots before the final round.

Now he has a chance to achieve ultimate silence in his ongoing feud with Brooks Koepka: to join him in the back-to-back US Open club.

“I was certainly happy to come away without any errors today,” said DeChambeau. “You have to be really patient here in these majors. It is something that is not easy to do.

Nothing seemed easy for DeChambeau to start Thursday’s first round. He had three consecutive bogeys from No.11 to pass 4 and seemed to be heading for a quick exit.

A few late birdies helped him recover a 73 and he headed for the range to sort out his swing, hitting balls under the lights after everyone left.

DeChambeau’s epiphany – keeping his right wrist bent a bit longer on impact – didn’t come until later, when his unconscious but still spinning mind imagined a solution. His night vision came to fruition when the sum came in, in the form of a 69 in the second round that put him in sight of the tied leaders.

DeChambeau followed Richard Bland and Russell Henley by five points to start the third round and went straight to the point, hitting a 7-foot birdie putt on the first par-4 hole. He added birdies at numbers 6 and 13, but it was crucial saves that helped him avoid the bogeys on his map.

DeChambeau must have taken a fall after hitting his drive into the canyon to the right of the par 4 seventh hole, but hit his approach with a bare lie at seven feet and hit the putt. After badly hitting a 95-yard approach shot on the 14th par 4, DeChambeau cut through the tangled rough and landed a 20-foot putt.

“My first steps in the majors, I have not succeeded or almost succeeded,” he said. “I feel like I’m starting to understand Major Championship golf and how to play it and how to handle my game, my attitude and just my level of patience.”

He even went to bed.

DeChambeau hit a 332-yard drive into the left bunker on the 18th and, facing a second 204-yard shot, considered taking the green in two. He didn’t like the lie and changed his tactics, but his layup shot turned left in the first rough cut.

A solid third shot landed next to the hole, climbed up the slope in the middle of the green, and didn’t back down one way or another. He made two 33-foot putts for par.

“The ball didn’t go back like I thought it would, but I gave myself a chance to birdie again,” he said.

DeChambeau stuck to the same strategy he used to win at Winged Foot last year, hitting the driver on almost every hole and slicing him when he finds the rough gnarly. Some of his craziest workouts ended in good lies where fans stomped on the grass, which, unsurprisingly, is part of the math of golf’s most deductive mind.

“It was all part of the strategy,” he said. “I knew there would be people walking and stomping, and if that was a bad lie, I can always point it to the front of the green and hit it from there.”

The muscle and brain strategy led to the first 67 championship rounds without a bogey for DeChambeau, putting him in a position to join Koepka and Curtis Strange as the only players in the past 50 years to win US Opens. consecutive.

That Koepka didn’t move on Saturday – he shot 71 on a perfect day to score – must have added to DeChambeau’s joy, although he didn’t say so.

“There’s going to be Team Bryson, Team Brooks, and hey, keep it up,” DeChambeau said. ” I’m happy. “

He’ll be even happier on Sunday if he gets the last laugh with a second straight US Open.

